Tech adoption reduces Shriram Properties decision-making time, aids quicker sales

Shriram Properties Limited by effectively utilising technology platforms during the Covid-19 pandemic, has been able to assess home values, take decision faster, and also find and connect suitable buyers for quick sales.

“The company in addition to sales has implemented technologies for the execution and management of projects. So far, we have implemented SAP as our enterprise resource planning tool and have successfully integrated it with Salesforce, our CRM tool,” Jajit Menon, Director – Sales, Marketing & CRM, Shriram Properties told BusinessLine.

“We have been effectively using tech platforms during the pandemic and it has changed the way we realtors approach the home selling and purchasing process. Our SAP and Salesforce system implementations have been successful and all our projects have been migrated on to this stabilised ERP platform,” he added.

The use of technology during the ‘new normal’ has made this process seamless, and it is allowing us to ensure the safety of our customers and employees. By understanding this, we have taken a digital first approach in terms of marketing, sales and client servicing, Menon said.

Cost efficiency

On cost efficiency, Menon said “In terms of cost efficiency, the entire customer journey and the value chain can be monitored in real-time, considerably reducing the decision-making time, making it easier to check on the project's progress and allowing course correction. The second aspect is a multitude of analytical data checked to map the future course of action for any marketing activities or any projections made on the project and construction-related activity. In the past, organisations worked on part-tech/part-manual processes, so now the tech adoption has enhanced the ability to make accurate projections and suitable investments.”

Without sharing financial benefits, Menon said “The tech adoption has had an impact on our sales and service. Both our CRM and enterprise resource planning applications are integrated and adopted throughout the enterprise to ensure efficient project management – in terms of cost, quality and delivery, streamlining processes, improving sales and customer experience, better vendor and procurement management, increasing profitability, imparting transparency and enhancing internal controls.”

“Effective control on project cost is constantly maintained through budgeting and monitoring in the interest of customers. The business intelligence tools of SAP help the management in accessing timely information for quicker decisions,” he added.

Declining to share cost benefits on property sales, Menon said “Currently, a major portion of our sales can be attributed to our digital channels, as most of the shortlisting and decision-making process is done online. Only after this stage, we will see customers visit the physical site to survey the location, experience the product, and make the final decision.”

The company recently has filed a draft red herring prospectus with SEBI for its proposed initial public offering.