Tech adoption reduces Shriram Properties decision-making time, aids quicker sales

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Shriram Properties Limited by effectively utilising technology platforms during the Covid-19 pandemic, has been able to assess home values, take decision faster, and also find and connect suitable buyers for quick sales.
“The company in addition to sales has implemented technologies for the execution and management of projects. So far, we have implemented SAP as our enterprise resource planning tool and have successfully integrated it with Salesforce, our CRM tool,” Jajit Menon, Director – Sales, Marketing & CRM, Shriram Properties told BusinessLine.
“We have been effectively using tech platforms during the pandemic and it has changed the way we realtors approach the home selling and purchasing process. Our SAP and Salesforce system implementations have been successful and all our projects have been migrated on to this stabilised ERP platform,” he added.
The use of technology during the ‘new normal’ has made this process seamless, and it is allowing us to ensure the safety of our customers and employees. By understanding this, we have taken a digital first approach in terms of marketing, sales and client servicing, Menon said.
On cost efficiency, Menon said “In terms of cost efficiency, the entire customer journey and the value chain can be monitored in real-time, considerably reducing the decision-making time, making it easier to check on the project's progress and allowing course correction. The second aspect is a multitude of analytical data checked to map the future course of action for any marketing activities or any projections made on the project and construction-related activity. In the past, organisations worked on part-tech/part-manual processes, so now the tech adoption has enhanced the ability to make accurate projections and suitable investments.”
Without sharing financial benefits, Menon said “The tech adoption has had an impact on our sales and service. Both our CRM and enterprise resource planning applications are integrated and adopted throughout the enterprise to ensure efficient project management – in terms of cost, quality and delivery, streamlining processes, improving sales and customer experience, better vendor and procurement management, increasing profitability, imparting transparency and enhancing internal controls.”
“Effective control on project cost is constantly maintained through budgeting and monitoring in the interest of customers. The business intelligence tools of SAP help the management in accessing timely information for quicker decisions,” he added.
Declining to share cost benefits on property sales, Menon said “Currently, a major portion of our sales can be attributed to our digital channels, as most of the shortlisting and decision-making process is done online. Only after this stage, we will see customers visit the physical site to survey the location, experience the product, and make the final decision.”
The company recently has filed a draft red herring prospectus with SEBI for its proposed initial public offering.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Act fast as banks transfer deposits that have been lying idle with them for atleast 10 years to DEA Fund
Covid-19 has shaken the maternal healthcare system. In the first wave, women suffered because of lack of ...
On this day, 32 years ago, an unknown man stood in the middle of Tiananmen Square and halted the progress of a ...
The pandemic has made writing very difficult
Nestled in the sprawling Sahyadris, Viveda — The Wellness Village offers the rejuvenation we could all use
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...