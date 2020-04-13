Rural women in Assam prepare hand sanitisers, masks to combat Covid-19

From the WHO
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
Rural Women Technology Park (RWTP) under CSIR-North East Institute of Science and Technology in Jorhat, Assam, have roped in rural women to prepare various products such as hand sanitisers, home-made face masks and liquid disinfectants, which will be distributed for free among family members and poor people in nearby villages to help combat Covid-19 infection in the area.
“Meeting a challenge such as Covid-19 needs strong community participation and support. Self-help groups and dedicated NGOs are perfect vehicles in the current scenario for awareness creation, introducing relevant solutions, making and distributing the low-tech items such as masks and disinfectants,” said Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, the Department of Science and Technology (DST).
The Department’s Science for Equity, Empowerment and Development (SEED) division which has supported the initiative.
Rural women from the region were trained to produce home-made mask from traditional ‘Gamocha’ (a traditional Assamese cotton towel) by RWTP. The design of the homemade mask has been finalised, around 150 Gamochas purchased and two sewing machines were arranged (6 home-made masks can be made from one Gamocha).
It has been proposed that the women be paid at the rate of ₹15 per mask. Apart from this, 200 liters of liquid disinfectant was being produced. The raw materials required for liquid disinfectant like Dettol, ethanol, glycerine, and essential oils have been acquired.
RWTP trained women before the lockdown came into force on March 25. The participating women prepared about 50 litres of hand sanitiser and 160 litres of liquid disinfectant which have been distributed among the 60 women participants and their family members.
RWTP also prepared posters and leaflets on ‘Covid-19 : Do’s and Don’ts’ in Assamese to create awareness about the coronavirus, and precautionary measures that need to be taken during the pandemic.
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
First world Chagas disease dayFor the first time, the global community will celebrate World Chagas Disease ...
Dr KM CherianFounder & CEO, Frontier Lifeline Hospital1 . Water is known to be the best natural hydrating ...
They will need to reinvent themselves and be ready for future emergencies
Crude oil, at a multi-year low, is on a slippery slope — the demand destruction due to the Covid-19 crisis ...
Supply disruptions and a complete halt in operations, owing to the Covid-19 lockdown, have hit several ...
The simplest form of smart-beta funds, they fuse benefits of passive and active investing
Sensex, Nifty 50 jumped 12% on positive global cues, but investors should remain cautious
The novel coronavirus doesn't just seize the body, it imprisons the mind as well. As the world continues to ...
The lockdown is a good time to remember the remarkable capabilities of organisms we’ve learned to ignore
So the IPL went kaput, but Disney+ kept its date with Indian viewers, streaming a formidable array of shows ...
Writers understandably feel the need to respond to the Covid-19 crisis, but does the world really need yet ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...