SAP Labs India, through its Start-up Studio, is partnering with Capgemini in India to help early and growth stage software-as-a-service (SaaS) startups create solutions for customers globally.

The Cohort program is designed to give burgeoning start-ups a platform to showcase their ideas and tap the large talent pool in India. This synergy will pave the way in creating value for all participants including clients, SAP, Capgemini, and start-ups, crucial for a well-functioning ecosystem, the company said.

Deeper integration

Cohort 2022, it said will help start-ups to have an understanding of business issues by getting exposure to the real-world problems, their solutions can address. They will have access to the SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) to build world-class sustainable and innovative solutions that will enable deeper integration into the SAP portfolio.

Sindhu Gangadharan, SVP and MD, SAP Labs India, and Head, SAP User Enablement said, “Today, India’s innovation economy is fuelled by homegrown SaaS and deep-tech start-ups which are driving India’s Techade and bringing the digital revolution to a grassroots level. The partnership with Capgemini will help us identify our latest cohort of visionary entrepreneurs and help take their disruptive products global with deep-tech expertise and innovative go-to-market solutions.”

Industry-specific solutions

The Cohort 2022 program, launching on 29th September in Bengaluru, will see close to 25 curated start-ups participate in a 2-day kick-off event. The focus will be on building industry-specific solutions leveraging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Intelligent Robotic Process Automation (IRPA), Industrial IoT and Analytics, and Immersive Experience.

Ashwin Yardi, CEO of Capgemini in India, said, “Our partnership with SAP Labs India is part of the larger ecosystem design strategy of Capgemini in India. The objective of the program is to develop a vibrant start-up community to deliver value to clients by scaling innovative solutions.”

