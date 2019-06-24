DRDO develops herbal drug to treat leucoderma

Apple iPhone 11 review: A few less features for a lot less money
It isn’t surprising that the iPhone 11 has been flying off the shelves in India even before it got to the ...
Ahead of the International Vitiligo Day, a herbal drug developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) offers a new hope to those suffering from leucoderma, a condition in which white patches develop on the skin.
Recognising the benefits of the drug, the Modi government last month conferred Hemant Pandey, a senior DRDO scientist, with the prestigious ‘Science Award’ for developing ‘Lukoskin’ to treat the skin condition.
The auto-immune condition, also called ‘vitiligo’, can be life-altering. Some people develop low self-esteem and severe depression, an observation which prompted Pandey to work on an advanced version of the Lukoskin drug for better results.
As the world marks June 25 as the International Vitiligo Day, Pandey, who heads the Herbal Medicine Division of DRDO’s Defence Institute of Bio-energy Research (DIBER) at Pithoragarh, spoke about Lukoskin, which is manufactured and marketed by Delhi-based AIMIL Pharma Ltd.
There are various remedies for vitiligo, but none of the therapies has satisfactorily cured this disease, he said.
“Secondly, these are either costly or single-molecule based, with very low-level of efficacy and develop side-effects such as blisters, oedema and skin irritation with most patients discontinuing the treatment,” said the scientist, who is a recipient of several prestigious awards for his contributions in the field of herbal medicine.
In 2015, he bagged the Agri Innovation Award for Lukoskin.
“Hence, we focussed on the causes of the disease (aetiology) and researched a comprehensive formulation for the management of leucoderma from Himalayan herbs post exhaustive scientific studies,” said Pandey.
Lukoskin is available as an ointment and oral liquid. A more developed version is likely to hit the market soon.
The ointment has seven herbal ingredients having properties such as anti-blister, anti-irritation, anti-septic, wound healing and copper supplementing properties, while the oral formulation is designed to check the emergence of new spots, said Nitika Kohli, an Ayurveda expert.
Vitiligo is neither contagious nor life-threatening.
Worldwide, the incidence of leucoderma is 1-2 per cent of the population.
In India, vitiligo has social stigma attached to it as people confuse it with leprosy, Pandey added.
It isn’t surprising that the iPhone 11 has been flying off the shelves in India even before it got to the ...
1 I always make it a point to take out one hour for exercise every day. It does not change even when I travel ...
Chronic hepatitis treatmentThe US Food and Drug Administration has expanded the approval of Mavyret ...
The Breast Cancer Awareness Month is marked across the world every October to increase attention and support ...
With stock prices soaring after the corporate tax cut announcement, do you want to invest in stocks again? If ...
The Sensex and the Nifty can witness a corrective decline. Tread with caution
Factor in the costs and benefits, given the limited choices
Though returns were mostly negative in the past year, the long-term show has been good
Outsiders today recognise Kota as a coaching powerhouse that annually prepares thousands of students for ...
On Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, a quiz on Indian women playback singersHer story and voice1 Which ...
Bins and I leave our home in Delhi at 00.15am Thursday. Thirty hours of travel-time later, at 8.30pm of the ...
Zoya Akhtar on finding the stories that have got her an Oscar entry and Emmy nomination
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Please Email the Editor