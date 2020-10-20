Israel to start human trials of Covid vaccine ‘Brilife’ this month-end

Lumix G review: Built for content creators
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
Israel has named its Covid-19 vaccine candidate ‘Brilife’ and its human trials will begin by October-end, according to an official press release.
The prospective vaccine is being developed by the Israel Institute of Biological Research (IIBR) that was established in 1952 as part of the Israel Defence Forces’ Science Corps, and later became a civilian organisation.
Israel had claimed in August that it already has the vaccine against the coronavirus “in hand” but it has to go through regulatory processes that would begin with human trials following the autumn holidays.
Also read: Cold chain firms gear up to tap Covid-19 vaccine logistics market
Defence Minister Benny Gantz on Monday visited the IIBR and described the process of beginning of human trials as a “very significant moment” and “source of national pride” that can bring great news for Israel and the rest of the world.
Gantz was briefed on relevant details related to the vaccine’s production and the anticipated timetable.
“We are at a very significant moment. The staff has done fantastic work If the process is successful, it will be huge news for the state of Israel and maybe for the world. I’d like to thank the entire staff of researchers and administrators at the IIBR. You are a source of national pride,” the defence minister said.
IIBR Director Shmuel Shapira, during the minister’s visit, unveiled the name of the prospective vaccine. ‘Brilife’ is a combination of the Hebrew word “Bri” (health) and “il” (the internet country code for Israel) and “life”.
“We set out nine months ago on February 2, and we are entering the final round at the end of October. The vaccine has a trade name “Brilife”, health, ‘il’ for the state of Israel, and life. We thank the minister of defence for his support, and we will continue to work for the health of the citizens of Israel, as well as for the Israeli economy and society”, Shapira said.
The IIBR chief, during Gantz previous visit in August to the institute, had announced that “there is an excellent vaccine, but there are regulatory processes that the vaccine needs to go through ... We will start safety and efficacy trials after the autumn holidays, but the product is in hand“.
The press release did not specify as to how long the human trials are likely to take and by when the vaccine would be ready for use.
In May, Israel announced that the IIBR, mandated to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus, had made a “significant breakthrough” by wrapping up the development phase of the antibody and moving to patent and mass produce the potential treatment.
Earlier in March, Israeli daily Ha’aretz, quoting medical sources, had reported that scientists at the institute had made a significant breakthrough in understanding the biological mechanism and qualities of the virus, including better diagnostic capability, production of antibodies for those who already have the virus and development of a vaccine.
The IIBR is technically under the supervision of the Prime Minister’s Office, but works in close communication with the Defence Ministry.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is said to have asked the institute in February to devote resources to develop a vaccine for Covid-19.
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
How tribal women in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are unlearning myths about food
Youth in UP, Bihar and Rajasthan are finding the ongoing pandemic challenging in more ways than one, reveals a ...
Infosys seems to be the best bet, followed by TCS; HCL Technologies preferred to Wipro
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
I am a retired government servant with a monthly pension of ₹80,000. I have a daughter (15 years of age). I ...
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...