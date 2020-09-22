Malarial drug not effective against Covid-19 for patients with rheumatological conditions

Covid churn
A study published in the journal of Lancet explores the use of hydroxychloroquine in treating coronavirus positive patients.
The researchers carried the study to determine whether patients with rheumatological conditions receiving chronic hydroxychloroquine therapy are at less risk of developing SARS-CoV-2 infection than those not receiving hydroxychloroquine.
Rheumatological conditions include joints, soft tissues, autoimmune diseases, and heritable connective tissue disorders.
Researchers conducted a retrospective cohort study that included de-identified information of all veterans in the US Veterans Health Administration clinical administrative database.
The veterans had rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, or associated rheumatological conditions.
Between March 1 and June 30, about 10,703 patients received hydroxychloroquine and 21,406 patients did not receive hydroxychloroquine.
Researchers found that the incidence of active SARS-CoV-2 infections did not differ between patients receiving hydroxychloroquine and patients not receiving hydroxychloroquine.
Researchers wrote in their study that there were no significant differences in secondary outcomes between the two groups in patients who developed active SARS-CoV-2 infection.
However, the overall mortality was lower in the hydroxychloroquine group than in the group of patients who did not receive hydroxychloroquine, researchers noted.
Researchers concluded that hydroxychloroquine was not associated with a preventive effect against SARS-CoV-2 infection in a large group of patients with rheumatological conditions.
