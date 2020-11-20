Mumbai neurologists to study Guillain Barre Syndrome in Covid-19 patients

Some neurologists in Mumbai collaborated to carry out a study on a rare neurological complication ― the Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS) ― in Covid-19 patients, Hindustan Times reported.

The study followed over 24 patients developing paralysis due to GBS.

GBS is a rare disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves. Weakness and tingling in the extremities are usually the first symptoms. These sensations can quickly spread, eventually paralysing the whole body, according to Mayo Clinic.

The new study intends to establish a correlation between Covid-19 and GBS and will be concluded within three weeks.

The neurologists’ aim is to develop an India-specific database regarding Covid-19 and GBS that will be sent for scientific publication.

Dr Megha Dhamne, the study’s principal investigator and neurologist at LH Hiranandani Hospital in Powai, told HT.“There haven’t been many studies on Covid-19-associated GBS in India. Our study will be the first of its kind where the sample size will also be large. Along with hospitals, we are also collecting data from nursing homes.”

Experts believe that the case of GBS in Covid-19 patients can be detected within five to 10 days of the onset of symptoms of Covid-19.

Covid-19 survivors can take regular follow-ups in order to prevent GBS from happening.

Treatment for GBS

Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) and in some cases plasma therapy helps patients with GBS recover. However, patients who demonstrate severe complications could require intensive care treatment or ventilator support.