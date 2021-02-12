Reduced physical activity amid Covid impacts mental health: study

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
A new study has found that 61 per cent of university students were at risk of developing clinical depression, twice the rate prior to the coronavirus pandemic.
The study was carried out by researchers from Carnegie Mellon University, the University of Pittsburgh, and the University of California, San Diego.
The researchers stated that the surge in depression rate came due to the dramatic shifts in lifestyle habits.
The report noted that the US spends $200 billion every year to fight mental health issues. However, the ongoing pandemic has worsened the condition of those struggling with depression or anxiety.
Physical inactivity during Covid-19 may lead to rise in mortality, warns Study
The study reported significant changes in physical activity, sleep, and time of the surveyed students at the onset of the Covid-19 outbreak. It found that disruptions to physical activity contributed as a leading risk factor for depression.
Notably, the researchers stated that exercising significantly lowered the risk of depression while physical inactivity spiked the chances of it.
Covid-19 dramatically altered personal habits, largely for the worse: Study
“There is an alarming rise in the rate of anxiety and depression among young adults, especially among college students,” said Silvia Saccardo, assistant professor in the Department of Social and Decision Sciences at CMU and senior author on the paper.
“The pandemic has exacerbated the mental health crisis in this vulnerable population,” she added.
For the study, Saccardo and her colleagues, Osea Giuntella, Kelly Hyde, and Sally Sadoff, analysed data collected from 682 college students who used a smartphone app and a Fitbit wearable tracker for spring 2019, fall 2019, and spring 2020.
The team found that participants who maintained healthy habits prior to the pandemic — scheduled physical activity and active social life — were at an elevated risk for depression as the pandemic raged.
The researchers noted that a decline in physical activity is the leading risk factor for diminished mental health. However, restoration of physical activity was not met with a rebound in mental well-being.
The findings of the study were published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
UltraTech Cement (₹6,352.1): Marks fresh lifetime high After showing sluggish price action over two weeks ...
We give you a low-down after the Budget put the spotlight on ULIPs with a key tax change
If I go long straddle (selling weekly expiry), then how to hedge if the market falls suddenly in intradayArjun ...
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
The director’s chemistry with the dramatist — living or dead — is pivotal to the success of theatre
Pandemic-induced changes will impact agriculture and the economy in ways beyond the comprehension of the ...
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...