Researchers develop model to understand Covid-19 airborne spread better

Air India: Why the Maharaja is truly unique
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
The quick spread of the novel coronavirus around the world has bewildered scientists from many different fields, including biomedicine, epidemiology, virology, fluid dynamics, aerosol physics, and public policy.
This has made them study the dynamics of airborne transmission of the coronavirus.
A recently published study in the journal Physics of Fluids dwells on a newly-developed model to help scientists as well as non-scientists to study and understand better the airborne transmission of the virus.
Asymptomatic Covid patients lose antibodies more rapidly, says study
The researchers proposed the Contagion Airborne Transmission (CAT) inequality model. While not all factors in the CAT inequality model may be known, it can still be used to assess relative risks, since the situational risk is proportional to the exposure time.
Author Rajat Mittal said in a statement: “If you double your distance, you generally double your protection. This kind of scaling or rule can help inform policy.”
Covid spread: Ban on mass gatherings can reduce rate by 24%, says study
The scientists also found even simple cloth masks provide significant protection, helping reduce the spread of Covid-19.
Mittal added: “We also show that any physical activity that increases the breathing rate and volume of people will increase the risk of transmission. These findings have important implications for the reopening of schools, gyms, or malls.”
The CAT inequality model is based on the idea that airborne transmission occurs if a susceptible person inhales a viral dose that exceeds the minimum infectious dose.
The model includes variables that can be added at each of the three stages of airborne transmission: generation, expulsion, and aerosolisation of the virus-containing droplets from the mouth and nose of an infected host.
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
The aviation sector looks like it is going back in time, to practices that prevailed 100 years ago
Despite its modest specs, it works well for online classes video calls and movies
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
Your employer might provide you perquisites such as reimbursements, stock options and accommodation. Taxes on ...
₹1213 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1200118512251240 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff ...
Investors with a short term view can sell the stock of Zee Entertainment Enterprises. Following a sharp rally ...
After the recent price rise, not much activities seen in domestic rates in 2020
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...