Shetkari Sanghatana members may keep off ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

Farmers owing allegiance to the Shetkari Sanghatana in Maharashtra are unlikely to participate in the Centre’s “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign as they are aggrieved that even after 75 years of independence they are still not free and are oppressed.

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is a campaign under the aegis of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to encourage people to bring the Indian flag home and hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence.

“Even as India completes 75 years of freedom, farmers are still deprived of freedom and hence they will not participate in the celebrations. Farmers will write to the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and convey their stand”, said Anil Ghanwat, President of Swatantra Bharat Party, the political wing of Shetkari Sanghatana.

Farmers exploited

“In the last 75 years, farmers have been exploited and have been left with no other option but to commit suicide. There is a deliberate conspiracy to keep the prices of agricultural produce on a leash by banning exports, imposing limits on stocks, and allowing unnecessary imports,” alleged Ghanwat.

Ghanwat in his statement said that farmers are deprived of freedom of doing business and using technology. He said that Maharashtra farmers will write to the government and express their unhappiness and inability to participate in the ‘ Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.