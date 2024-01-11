New Delhi

Ayodhya, which is scheduled to witness the consecration ceremony of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, is set to emerge as Uttar Pradesh’s maiden solar city with a 40 megawatt (MW) solar plant likely becoming operational in the temple town by March 2024.

As part of the solar city programme, a 40 MW solar power plant is being established on 165 acres of land in Ayodhya by state-run power generator NTPC.

The land has been identified, and the project is underway. Part of the project (10 MW capacity) has already commenced and the remaining is expected to be operational by March 2024.

On January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and around 11,000 guests are set to witness the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of the temple.

Green Ayodhya

Spearheaded by the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Department (UPNEDA), the ambitious project encompasses the development of solar parks, solar-powered boats, street lights, and widespread adoption of solar energy in public transport.

As a part of the broader framework outlined in Uttar Pradesh’s Solar Energy Policy 2022, Ayodhya is set to pioneer solar innovation, serving as a model for 17 municipal corporations, including Noida.

The multifaceted plan involves strategically developing solar parks along the banks of the Saryu river and extends beyond infrastructure to include adoption of solar energy in public transport, enhancing the city’s eco-friendly mobility.

Solar-powered mobile phone charging setups placed

Ayodhya’s solar initiative transcends mere technological deployment and encompasses public spaces, with the installation of solar-powered mobile phone charging setups, ensuring convenient access to clean energy.

The establishment of a 50-kilowatt off-grid solar power plant in the Bhairo Singh Gaushala, showcases Ayodhya’s dedication to harnessing solar energy across diverse sectors. Solar-powered water kiosks have been set up to ensure access to clean and sustainable water sources.

In the realm of rooftop solar power plants, a total capacity of 1,073 kilowatts (kW) has been established on residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. This initiative, coupled with extensive outreach and 80 camps, aims to encourage widespread adoption of solar power and avail the benefits of the program.

Under the Babu Ji Kalyan Singh Gram Unnati Yojna for solar street lights, the target of 200 lights has been achieved, further enhancing rural infrastructure and ensuring well-lit public spaces.

UP’s clean energy push

With close to 125 projects at an estimated outlay of ₹1 lakh crore in pipeline, UP is in line to achieve Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of meeting 40 per cent of the energy requirement of the State through solar and alternate sources.

Of these, four large solar projects worth ₹35,000 crore will be set up in different districts of Bundelkhand and Eastern Uttar Pradesh in the first phase.

The state’s solar energy generation, which stood at close to 279 MW in 2017, has witnessed a multi fold rise over the last six years backed.

At present, Uttar Pradesh generates around 2,152 MW of solar energy, out of which 372 MW is in open access. Bundelkhand region has witnessed the maximum number of solar plants amounting to nearly 60 per cent of the total solar energy generated in the state.