Ajeetesh top Indian at T-15 in Dutch Open; Sharma slips

A consistent Ajeetesh Sandhu carded his third straight round of 69 to move up to T-15 at the end of the third round of the 2021 Dutch Open. He is now 9-under even as Shubhankar Sharma slipped down with a round of 2-over 74.

Sandhu, trying to get as many starts as he can in Europe, opened and started with a birdie and had two others on fourth and ninth and one bogey on 11th.

Sharma, who had three eagles in first two rounds, had. three bogeys against one solitary birdie for a 74 that saw him drop to T-35 after being in Top-10 at the halfway mark. SSP Chawrasia (82) had one of his worst days on the European Tour with an 82 that included five double bogeys and two bogeys against just two birdies and was 77th.

Kristoffer Broberg will take a commanding eight shot lead into the final round of the 2021 Dutch Open after firing an 11 under par 61 on Saturday to set a new course record at Bernardus Golf.

Overnight leader Broberg flew out of the blocks on day three, firing an eagle and four birdies in his opening six holes to stretch his advantage from one to five shots early on.

The 35-year-old had to show his battling qualities during a sticky patch in the middle of his round but soon rediscovered his form, notching further gains at the 11th, 12th, 14th, 15th, 16th and 17th to raise hopes of the second 59 on the European Tour.

The Swede was unable to get the eagle he required at the last and had to settle for a sensational 61 which took him to 23 under par.