Great 5-under start for Sharma in Scotland

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Shubhankar Sharma got off to one of his best starts on the European Tour this season, with a card of 5-under 67 that put him into the Top-10 at the end of the first round of the Hero Open at St. Andrews, Scotland.
Sharma, who was brilliant in the Pro-Am with a double digit under par score, carried on from there in the second edition of the Hero Open.
Of the other Indians Shiv Kapur shot 72 and was T-54, while Gaganjeet Bhullar and SSP Chawrasia carded 76 each and Ajeetesh Sandhu was further down at 77.
Sharma, who won twice in 2018 on European Tour has been looking for a title since then. He started from the 10th and after two pars he had four birdies in a row. Two more birdies on sixth and seventh, his 15th and 16th holes of the day, got him to 6-under but a closing bogey saw him fall to 5-under for the day.
Also read: Golf: Aditi in line for an Olympic medal at Tokyo
“I am happy with the way I am playing. I need some more consistency in the scores,” said Sharma.
Calum Hill carded the lowest round of his European Tour career as he took a one stroke lead at the Hero Open. One of the day’s early starters, the 26-year-old made the most of benign conditions as he signed for a bogey free round of 63, setting a new course record in the process on the Torrance Course at Fairmont St Andrews.
Scandinavian Mixed Masters winner Jonathan Caldwell of Northern Ireland was second with a card of 64, one stroke clear of Ross Fisher of England, American Chase Hanna and Robin Sciot-Siegrist of France.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
Inspired by the Tokyo Olympics, here is a round-up of podcasts that celebrate sports and those who devote ...
Nothing about it is quick or simple. Meats need days of marination, spices are ground from scratch, and ...
Senior citizens have put up a good show at the Olympic Games
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...