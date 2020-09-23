Kansai Nerolac strengthens cricket association with Sunrisers Hyderabad

Waste management: It’s all about building an ecosystem
The ALL_TOGETHER GLOBAL CLEANUP campaign under way now drives home the message
In a bid to strengthen its long-standing partnership with the T20 franchisees, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd (KNPL) plans to continue its association with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the 13th Edition of Indian Premier League 13th edition.
The cricket extravaganza will witness Nerolac on the lead side of the team’s helmet and cap. In these unprecedented times, the return of cricket’s biggest celebration is here to infuse positive energy in the lives of millions.
Also read: Kansai Nerolac sees month-on-month improvement in auto coatings sales
This makes it the perfect medium for the brand to connect with consumers across demographics and thank them for their support in last 100 years to the brand, as Nerolac enters in its centenary year.
Anuj Jain, Executive Director, Kansai Nerolac Paints, said, “We have come a long way since our first association with the T20 franchisees. This cricket league has been the ideal medium to impact lives at large considering its growing influence and ever-increasing fandom. Our association with Sunrisers Hyderabad gives us an opportunity to connect with cricket lovers as their wide appeal does not limit to a single state.”
“We intend to leverage this strategic partnership to drive conversations around our new launches such as Nerolac Excel Virus Guard interior paint and all surface disinfectants,” he said.
Nerolac has been associated with cricket leagues, championships for decades and with T20 franchisees since 2016.
The ALL_TOGETHER GLOBAL CLEANUP campaign under way now drives home the message
When clean technology meets with innovators, the outcome is sustainable as well as ingenious, says Preeti ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Fortunes are linked to assets under mutual funds, which are set for steady growth
Save a few, most stocks in the Nifty Mid-cap 100 and Nifty Small-cap 100 indices have gained since March
STRAPCollection activity continues to face challenges amid risk of rise in infection among field officers, and ...
₹1036 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1020100510501065 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...