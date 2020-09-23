Kansai Nerolac strengthens cricket association with Sunrisers Hyderabad

In a bid to strengthen its long-standing partnership with the T20 franchisees, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd (KNPL) plans to continue its association with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the 13th Edition of Indian Premier League 13th edition.

The cricket extravaganza will witness Nerolac on the lead side of the team’s helmet and cap. In these unprecedented times, the return of cricket’s biggest celebration is here to infuse positive energy in the lives of millions.

Also read: Kansai Nerolac sees month-on-month improvement in auto coatings sales

This makes it the perfect medium for the brand to connect with consumers across demographics and thank them for their support in last 100 years to the brand, as Nerolac enters in its centenary year.

Anuj Jain, Executive Director, Kansai Nerolac Paints, said, “We have come a long way since our first association with the T20 franchisees. This cricket league has been the ideal medium to impact lives at large considering its growing influence and ever-increasing fandom. Our association with Sunrisers Hyderabad gives us an opportunity to connect with cricket lovers as their wide appeal does not limit to a single state.”

“We intend to leverage this strategic partnership to drive conversations around our new launches such as Nerolac Excel Virus Guard interior paint and all surface disinfectants,” he said.

Nerolac has been associated with cricket leagues, championships for decades and with T20 franchisees since 2016.