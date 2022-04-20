Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool comfortably beat old rivals Manchester United 4-0 at Anfield on Tuesday to move top of the Premier League, for 24 hours at least.

Liverpool moved to 76 points from 32 games with title rivals Manchester City on 74 points from one game fewer, with Pep Guardiola's side hosting Brighton and Hove Albion at the Etihad on Wednesday.

It was a miserable night for United who are now without a win in their last eight league clashes with Liverpool and who have failed to score in five of their last six trips to Anfield.

United dropped below Arsenal on goal difference, falling to sixth place on 54 points, having played two games more than the Gunners.

Tottenham Hotspur currently occupy fourth spot on 57 points but even though United remain in with a chance of qualifying for the Champions League there was nothing in their performance that indicated they merited such a reward.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick, who was without Cristiano Ronaldo, mourning the death of his newborn son, opted to play five at the back with Phil Jones drafted in.

It was an approach that simply did not work and Rangnick abandoned it at halftime but by then Liverpool were 2-0 up and in control.

Colombian Luis Diaz gave Liverpool a fifth-minute lead, tapping in from close range after Sadio Mane set Mohamed Salah free down the right and the Egyptian delivered a pinpoint low cross for a simple finish.

United's problems got worse in the 10th minute when Paul Pogba limped off injured and with Rangnick's side struggling to get any foothold in the game, it was no surprise when the home side doubled their advantage.

Mane again provided the spark with a superb first-time pass finding Salah who, having lost his bewildered marker Diogo Dalot, cut in from the right and provided his trademark left-foot finish. The Senegalese creator turned finisher in the 68th minute, making it 3-0 after Andy Robertson broke down the left and then Diaz picked out Mane whose first time finish on the turn flew into the bottom corner.

Salah completed the rout in the 85th minute as substitute Diogo Jota threaded a pass through to the Egyptian, who beat David De Gea with a deflected finish that came off the leg of the sliding Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Anfield crowd revelled in the humiliation of their North West rivals while a section of the visiting fans chose to leave early.

United made our life easier, says Salah

Liverpool’s two-goal hero Mohamed Salah said Manchester United made it easier for them in Tuesday’s 4-0 victory at Anfield, which sent Juergen Klopp’s team to the top of the Premier League.

The home side were 2-0 up inside 22 minutes and United never even hinted at mounting any kind of comeback.

“They make our life easier in the midfield and in the back, they always try to give us the ball in a one against one situation so it makes our life much easier,” said Egyptian Salah.

Liverpool won the reverse fixture 5-0 at Old Trafford in October and Salah noted his side’s defensive record as well as their prolific scoring.

“When we defend we had a clean sheet here and a clean sheet there, so they make our life easier,” said Salah.

“We just want to score one goal and once we get the first, go for the second, once we get the second go for the third. It was a top performance from us here and away also. Hopefully carry on like this,” he added.

United’s Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes was clear that the performance was well below the standard expected by the club’s supporters.

“The fans don’t deserve us to play this way. They deserve more from us. The way they stay and applaud us, they deserve more. We have to raise our level higher,” said Fernandes, who rejected the idea that the players were not trying.

“I think everyone runs. I think there is effort from everyone. I don’t think someone does not give 100%. We have to do it for ourselves, the clubs, the fans and everyone,” he said.

“We have to say things but that is kept in the dressing room. Now it is over we have to think of the next game.”

The Portugal playmaker said the difference between the two teams was evident.

“Liverpool is ready for the title. We are not. I don’t need to be here saying about the difference of the level. We have to look at ourselves, from top to bottom and understand what is going wrong,” he said.

United slipped to sixth in the Premier League and are three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, having played a game more.

“We are competing until the end. Nobody can put down and think it is over. We have something to fight for,” he said.

Man United six years behind Liverpool, says Rangnick

Manchester United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick said his club, beaten 4-0 at Anfield on Tuesday, are six years behind Liverpool and need to undergo a major rebuild if they are to contend for titles again.

United lost 5-0 to Liverpool at Old Trafford in October and then were outclassed in the return game, as Juergen Klopp’s side returned to the top of the Premier League.

“It is embarrassing, it is disappointing, maybe even humiliating,” said Rangnick.

“We have to accept they are six years ahead of us now. When Juergen Klopp came they changed at the club and lifted not just the team but the club and city to a new level. That is what needs to happen with us in the next transfer windows,” he said.

The German said that Liverpool had improved under each transfer window after Klopp joined them in 2015 and that had paid off with the squad now containing “25 Formula One racing cars”.

Rangnick is not expected to remain in charge of United next season with Ajax’s Dutch coach Erik ten Hag widely tipped to take over as manager.

With several players out of contract, Rangnick, who also has a role as a consultant at the club, said there was going to be major movement in and out.

“For me, it’s clear that there will be, I don’t know what, six, seven, eight, maybe 10 new players,” he said. “And then before you sign those players, you need to be aware, how do you want to play?

“What kind of football does the new manager want to play and then take it from there and then bring every single player fitting into that kind of profile.

“There will be a rebuild, for sure. But right now, that doesn’t help us because we still have another five games to play,” said the former Leipzig coach.