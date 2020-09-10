Telangana sets up task force to monitor Covid-19 treatment, rates in private hospitals

The Telangana Government has constituted a task force to oversee the functioning of private hospitals in treating Covid-19 patients. State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar presided over the first meeting of the newly constituted task force committee at BRKR Bhavan today.

The State Government had issued an order constituting a task force to verify whether the maximum rates stipulated by the government are being adhered to by the private hospitals. The committee will also verify whether Covid-19 treatment and safety protocols are being adhered to by the private hospitals. Secretary Health and Family Welfare SAM Rizvi and members of the task force — Rahul Bojja, Sarfaraz Ahmad and D Divya — attended the meeting.