News

Telangana sets up task force to monitor Covid-19 treatment, rates in private hospitals

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on September 10, 2020 Published on September 10, 2020

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar   -  Nagara Gopal@thehindu

Chief Secretary presides over the first meeting of the task force today

The Telangana Government has constituted a task force to oversee the functioning of private hospitals in treating Covid-19 patients. State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar presided over the first meeting of the newly constituted task force committee at BRKR Bhavan today.

The State Government had issued an order constituting a task force to verify whether the maximum rates stipulated by the government are being adhered to by the private hospitals. The committee will also verify whether Covid-19 treatment and safety protocols are being adhered to by the private hospitals. Secretary Health and Family Welfare SAM Rizvi and members of the task force — Rahul Bojja, Sarfaraz Ahmad and D Divya — attended the meeting.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 10, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.