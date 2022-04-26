The Daily Dose, April 26, 2022

# Sub-teens vaccinated: At 2.6 crore doses, sub-teen vaccinations trot along at a health pace. In terms of large States, Uttar Pradesh administered over 42,25,000 jabs (dose 1) among the age-group, almost double than that of Bihar, which administered close to 22,73,000 jabs.

Over 2.66 crore jabs of the first dose administered to 12-14-year-olds

# Dailly tally: India’s new Covid-19 cases stand at about 2,483 new cases in 24 hours and 1,399 deaths.

Covid-19 vaccination: India inoculates over 22.8 lakh total doses on April 25

# District alert: Kerala Health Department has directed district administrations to assess their preparedness against any uptick in Covid-19 cases, closely monitor the situation on ground, and report any rise in the graph of daily new infections promptly.

Kerala alerts districts against laxity on Covid defences

# Malaysia woos travellers : With the easing of Covid-19 related travel restrictions on foreign tourists, Malaysia is now keen on wooing Indian tourists back

Malaysia woos Indian tourists with new attractions