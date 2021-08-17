News

The daily dose: August 17, 2021

PT Jyothi Datta August 17 | Updated on August 17, 2021

# The Health Minister was in Kerala yesterday and the day ended with the announcement of the ₹267.35 crore package for the State under the Emergency Covid Response Package. The State has been receiving much attention following the surge in Covid-19 cases.

# The Centre also restricted export of rapid antigen tests - possibly preparing for a surge in cases. This, despite these tests not being the gold standard, though they are useful in picking up a trend.

# The Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology has detected 10 more Delta Plus patients in Maharashtra, taking the total number of patients to 76. According to the State, of the 10 Delta Plus patients, 6 are from Kolhapur district, 3 from Ratnagiri, and 1 from Sindhudurg.

# Meanwhile, in AP - after a gap of almost five months, schools reopened as the number of Covid-19 cases eased in the State.

# Another fallout of Covid - medical representatives face the brunt, as they meet doctors in car parks or try to wangle for online time with doctors to market medicines.

