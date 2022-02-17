hamburger

The Daily Dose: February 17, 2022

PT Jyothi Datta | Updated on: Feb 17, 2022
A health technician collecting samples from a woman for COVID test at COVID testing centre at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Here’s a compilation of top Covid-related news

# Dial down restrictions: The Centre has actually written to States/UTs to review, amend or completely do away with additional restrictions imposed at their point of entries, given the dip in active cases.

# TN dips: Daily Covid cases in Tamil Nadu declined to 1,310 on Wednesday as against 1,325 on Tuesday.

# Medical tourism recuperates from Covid: Despite India being an attractive destination for people undertaking medical tourism from many countries, including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, West Asia, Maldives and Africa among others, this segment was severly impacted after Covid pandemic.

# Inch back: US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said, it is time for the US to start inching back towards normality, despite remaining risks from Covid-19.

# Dip in tests and cases: A drop in Covid-19 testing rates is likely contributing to a decline in reported cases even as deaths are rising, the World Health Organisation’s technical lead on Covid-19, Maria Van Kerkhove said.

#Dismantling border blockade, while Ottawa heats up: A Canadian official says truckers protesting the country’s Covid-19 restrictions are dismantling their last blockade along the US border. Meanwhile, the siege of Ottawa appears to be heating up.

