The Daily Dose: June 17, 2022

PT Jyothi Datta | June 17 | Updated on: Jun 17, 2022
A man receiving Covid-19 vaccination at a special camp held in Coimbatore on June 12, 2022

A man receiving Covid-19 vaccination at a special camp held in Coimbatore on June 12, 2022 | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

Here’s a list of top curated stories related to Covid-19

#It’s a deal: The World Trade Organization concluded deals Friday on tackling food insecurity, curbing harmful fishing subsidies and temporarily waiving Covid-19 vaccine patents after days of round-the-clock talks.

WTO agrees fishing, food and Covid vaccine deals

#Covaxin in kids: Bharat Biotech has said that Covaxin, its whole-virion inactivated Covid-19 vaccine candidate, has proven to be safe, well-tolerated, and highly immunogenic in paediatric subjects in phase II/III study.

Covaxin demonstrates robust safety, immunogenicity in 2-18-year-olds: Bharat Biotech

#Friday review: India’s Covid genome sequencing facility, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (Insacog), will review data to look into reasons for “breakthrough” Covid infections and also check on possibility of virus sub-lineages or new variants. The review meeting is scheduled on Friday, sources in the Health Ministry told  BusinessLine.

Insacog to review genome data amid rising Covid cases

#Daily tally: India reported 12,847 new cases in the last 24 hours, and 14 deaths.

Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 195.8 crore total doses so far

#Kerala surge: Kerala has continued to lead the rest of the States both in the number of daily new Covid-19 cases and the test positivity rate (TPR) as a runaway spiral in infection, kicking off from just around the time of school reopening, has shown no signs of relent.

Covid spiral in Kerala unrelenting as test positivity zooms to new high

#TN crosses 500: New Covid cases in Tamil Nadu on Thursday crossed the 500-mark to 552 taking the total number to 34,58,997. No Covid deaths were reported.

New Covid cases in TN cross 500

#Under pressure: The fiscal conditions among States in India are showing warning signs of stress, with a Reserve Bank of India article identifying Bihar, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, and West Bengal as highly distressed States among 10 States with the highest debt burden, going by the debt/GSDP ratio. Stretched State government finances exacerbated by Covid-19, is one of the reasons the article mentions.

Fiscal conditions among States showing warning signs of building stress: RBI Bulletin

#Chips are down: The Russia-Ukraine war has crippled the supply chain of semiconductors and pushed up gas prices, while the resurgence of Covid-19 has led to lockdowns in Chinese cities, all of which could impact business, warned Tata Motors in its latest annual report.

Sanctions on Russia, closures in China could impact us: Tata Motors

#Turn to spices: A Covid-influenced trend for the industry to capitalise on is to stress medical properties and potential health benefits that spices such as turmeric, ginger and cinnamon offer.

Spices trade should focus on Brand India, Covid influenced trends: Drip Capital
Published on June 17, 2022
