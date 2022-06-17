Covaxin demonstrates robust safety, immunogenicity in 2-18-year-olds: Bharat Biotech

Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) has on Friday announced that BBV152 (Covaxin), its whole-virion inactivated Covid-19 vaccine candidate, has proven to be safe, well-tolerated, and highly immunogenic in paediatric subjects in phase II/III study.

The study has been accepted and published in Lancet Infectious diseases, peer reviewed high impact factor journal. Bharat Biotech had conducted phase II/III, open-label, and multicentre study to evaluate the safety, reactogenicity, and immunogenicity of Covaxin in healthy children and adolescents in 2-18 years of age group.

The clinical trial conducted in the pediatric population between June 2021 and September 2021 has shown safety, less reactogenic, and robust immunogenicity.

The data was submitted to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) during October 2021, and received a nod for emergency use in children aged 6-18 years.

“Safety of the vaccine is critical for children and we are glad to share that Covaxin has now proven data for safety and immunogenicity in children,” Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech said in a release.

“We have now achieved our goal of developing a safe and efficacious Covid-19 vaccine for adults and children, for primary immunisation and booster doses, making Covaxin a universal vaccine,” Ella added.

It has proven to be a highly safe vaccine based on data from more than five crore doses administered to children in India. Vaccines are a great preventive tool, he said.

In the study, no serious adverse event was reported. A total of 374 adverse events were reported, and the majority of adverse events were mild in nature and resolved within one day. Pain at the injection site was the most commonly reported adverse event.

Covaxin is formulated uniquely such that the same dosage can be administered to adults and children alike, for primary and booster doses, making it truly a universal vaccine.

Covaxin is a ready to use liquid vaccine, stored at 2-8°C, with 12 months shelf life and multi dose vial policy.

Hyderabad -based Bharat Biotech has a stockpile of more than five crore doses of Covaxin ready to be distributed as required. Bharat Biotech has established Covaxin manufacturing to reach an annualised capacity of 100 crore doses by the end of 2021.