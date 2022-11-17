4.15 pm
PC market declines 11.7% after eight growth quarters
2:55 pm
Jewellery demand slips 2 per cent in Q2
2.36 pm
Jeep introduces Grand Cherokee in India
2.19 pm
Meta appoints Sandhya Devanathan as India Head
2:15 pm
No external pressure to hasten development of Covaxin, says Bharat Bio
2.02 pm
Medanta (Global Health): What should you do post 30% gain from IPO price?
1.37 pm
All-India bank strike on Nov 19 stays, says AIBEA General Secretary Venkatachalam
1.00 pm
InsuranceDekho partners with LIC to offer latter’s products
11.58 am
Coinbase CFO says full contagion impact of FTX collapse still to show
11.51 am
Industry agrees to Type-C chargers for all smartphones, tablets, laptops
11:45 am
Today’s Nifty Prediction – November 17, 2022: Stay out of the market
11.29 am
Spandana Sphoorty Fin to raise ₹300 crore via bonds
11.11 am
Paytm shares tank 10% as Softbank seeks to cut stake
11:05 am
Masks no more compulsory during air travel
10.54 am
Crude oil plunges as China reports rise in Covid cases
10.43 pm
VuNet raises $5 million in Series A funding round
10.22 am
Rupee falls 37 paise to 81.63 against US dollar in early trade
10.17 am
Sensex, Nifty fall in early trade on weak global equities
10.06 am
Fairfax weighing Bangalore Airport public issue at ₹30,000-crore value
9.50 am
Windfall profit tax on crude oil hiked, levy on export of diesel cut
9:45 am
Stocks that will see action on November 17, 2022
9.35 am
Elon Musk testifies in lawsuit over Tesla compensation package
9.20 am
Amazon begins mass layoffs among its corporate workforce
8.54 am
Today’s Pick: MFSL (₹652.85): Sell
8.53 am
SGX Nifty indicates muted start for domestic markets
8.52 am
Day Trading Guide for November 17, 2022
