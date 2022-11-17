Sportskeeda, a global sports and gaming media platform backed by Nazara, has promoted its COO Ajay Pratap Singh to the CEO position, as the company’s founder Porush Jain resigned from the CEO position.

Singh joined Sportskeeda as Head of Marketing in 2019 and was promoted to COO in 2020. His new role as a CEO will include growing the company and managing the direction of its expansion. As Ajay assumes the responsibility of the CEO, Jain will continue to be a shareholder and guide the team and mentor Singh in the transition phase.

Announcing his resignation a Linkedin post, Jain said, “My dreamy journey at Sportskeeda ends today as I successfully exit the company. From sweeping the office floor myself to sweeping the market share! From a mere sports blog to a company doing $15 million ARR. Fortunate to meet and work with so many amazing people along my way! No doubt Sportskeeda will continue its growth journey. Super proud of the leadership team that I have built. Currently relishing the thought that I can do anything in this world now! Maybe a new start-up, an NGO, an angel investor & mentor, a traveler, or maybe a gardener.”

Welcoming the new CEO, Nazara’s founder Nitish Mittersain said, “Sportskeeda continues to grow very rapidly across its core markets of the US and India, having doubled its revenue every year for the last three years. I am sure it will continue to make even greater strides under Ajay’s able leadership. The market for sports content is deep and offers huge growth opportunities in the coming years.”

Talking about his appointment, Ajay Pratap Singh said, “It was a great learning experience working alongside Porush. Being the brand’s founder, he was instrumental in taking Sportskeeda to where it is today. With his continued guidance as a mentor to me and the team, we hope to take Sportskeeda to even greater heights.”

Established in 2009, Sportskeeda (Absolute Sports Pvt. Ltd.) is a global sports content platform that covers the sports and esports subjects and is said to serve over 100 million fans every month. In 2019, Nazara (NSE: NAZARA), a publicly listed diversified gaming and sports media platform picked up a majority stake in Sportskeeda.

Nazara is an India-based, diversified gaming and sports media platform with presence in India and across emerging & developed global markets such as Africa and North America, and has offerings across the interactive gaming, eSports, ad-tech and gamified early learning ecosystems including World Cricket Championship (WCC) in mobile games, Kiddopia and Wildworks in gamified early learning, Nodwin, PublishMe and Sportskeeda in eSports and eSports media, OpenPlay, Halaplay and Qunami in skill-based, fantasy and trivia games, and Datawrkz in digital ad-tech.