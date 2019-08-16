Top five news stories to watch out for on August 16, 2019

Supreme Court to hear petitions against Article 370 on Friday.The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Friday the petitions posing legal challenges to the Centre’s decision to scrap provisions of Article 370, which abrogated special status to Jammu and Kashmir and subsequent measures putting restrictions on the working of the media in the region.A special bench, comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S. A. Bobde and S. A. Nazeer, will hear the petitions filed by advocate M L Sharma and Executive Editor, Kashmir Times, Anuradha Bhasin.

Sundaram Mutual’s multi-cap NFO opens on August 16: Sundaram Equity Fund, a multi-cap open-ended equity scheme will be open for subscription between August 16 and 30. It will reopen for ongoing subscription and redemption from September 16. The minimum investment during the NFO period is ₹100. An exit load of 1 percent will be charged if an investor exits within one year.

Indian Cricket Team coach interviews on August 16: The three-member BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising of former India captain Kapil Dev, former India coach Aunshuman Gaekwad and former India women's captain Shantha Rangaswamy is likely to interview candidates for India's head coach position in Mumbai on August 16. Four short-listed aspirants, including Ravi Shastri -who has been given a direct entry, will be interviewed either in person or through video conferencing, at the BCCI headquarters.

Hyderabad-headquartered Andhra Bank said it will reduce MCLR effective from August 16 by 25 bps across all tenors. The bank said it will soon introduce repo rate-linked deposit and loan products. With this cut, the one-year MCLR will be 8.45 percent. This was done on the back of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cutting its policy repo rate by 35 basis points.

CAI EXPO 2019 begins in Hyderabad on August 16: Construction Architecture & Interior (CAI) EXPO 2019, an annual exhibition that brings together industry players from construction, architecture, and interiors, is set to kick off in Hyderabad on Friday.CAI EXPO enables participants to showcase the best, discover innovative products and services, and exchange ideas in interior design.