UoH startup ReaGene Innovations licenses Covid19 diagnostics to Lay Science Inc

ReaGene Innovations Pvt Ltd, a start-up incubated at the University of Hyderabad’s (UoH) Incubation centre, has entered a partnership with Lay Science Inc USA on its two Covid-19 diagnostic tests.

Under the terms of the agreement, Lay Science will pay for development of the two patent pending diagnostics through commercialisation. ReaGene Innovations will receive royalty payments upon the successful launch of the ELISA as well as the FAST FLOW SPOT diagnostic tests developed by it.

Diagnostic tests

ELISA diagnostic test can be used in a hospital or pathology lab setting that can quantitatively assess multiple samples at the same time. The FAST FLOW SPOT diagnostic test is a single user test that can be used by individuals in a “home” setting. Both diagnostics differ from other tests that measure neutralizing antibodies in blood samples because ReaGene Innovations’ tests only need an individual’s saliva sample.

“This collaboration is important as it requires a concerted team effort to fight and win against a virus like Covid19. I am also delighted that with the support of Lays Science, we will be able to globally launch these two tests, which will help us in our fight against COVID-19,’‘ Uday Saxena, Scientific Co-Founder, ReaGene Innovations said in a release.

“These saliva based Elisa and Fast Flow Spot diagnostic tests offer yet another line of defence against the onslaught of rapidly evolving SARS-CoV-2 viral variants. These two diagnostic tests are simple and easy-to-use, and this partnership reiterates Lays Sciences’ commitment to fight Covid19,” Satish Chandran, Chief Executive Officer, Lay Science said.