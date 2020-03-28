UP government deploys state transport buses to ferry migrant workers: Report

Shine a light on nurses & midwives
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday has deployed over 1,000 buses for transporting thousands of migrant labourers stranded on state borders post the nationwide lockdown in light of the coronavirus pandemic according to media reports.
After the centre announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown on Tuesday, heart-wrenching reports of stranded migrant workers walking hundreds of kilometres to home without sufficient resources surfaced across media platforms.
Netizens, NGOs and authorities alike urged the government to aid these workers in reaching to their destination.
Taking cognizance of the matter, Transport Department officials, bus drivers and conductors were contacted on Friday night to help the people stranded in Noida, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, and Aligarh, among other places, according to the report.
On Saturday morning UPSRTC buses were deployed for Kanpur, Ballia, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Faizabad, Basti, Pratapgarh, Sultanpur, Amethi, Rae Bareli, Gonda, Etawah, Bahraich, and Shravasti according to a News18 report.
The buses will ferry labourers and migrant workers stranded on border areas in the NCR region would operate every two hours on March 28 and 29, the report said.
Officials have urged the District Magistrates to medically examine the passenger and note their details including names, addresses and phone numbers for monitoring and supervision in a bid to contain the spread of the virus. Necessary arrangements for food and water across several bus depots in the state have to made as per orders, the report said.
Similar reports of stranded migrant workers have been pouring in from across the nation. Earlier this week, Scroll reported that thousands of migrant workers from Gujarat were similarly making their way home to Rajasthan on foot.
According to previous reports, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Friday wrote to the States/UTs urging them to ensure sufficient arrangements for migrants during the lockdown. This includes food and shelter for migrant agricultural labourers, industrial workers and other unorganised sector workers in the state to prevent the exodus of migrant workers.
India on Friday recorded the highest number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country at 873 with the death toll has climbed to 19 according to the Union Health Ministry.
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
Dr. Vivek Singh, Supreme Court Lawyer 1. Regular exercise helps maintain a healthy weight and I start my day ...
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is urging the general public not to buy medicines from unauthorised ...
There is an urgent need to understand that abortion is not a “crime” nor “killing” but an issue of personal ...
Market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) has been on a roller-coaster ride for over the past couple of weeks.
NFOs of L&T MF’s Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 Index funds are open for subscription
Encouraging farmers to hedge through futures and increased use of WDRA warehouses are among key options
India’s allocation is at 0.8 per cent of GDP; most other countries have spent much more
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...