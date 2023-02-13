The US Air Force’s (USAF) two latest fifth-generation supersonic multirole F-35A aircraft made their debut at Aero-India. The two jets — the F-35A Lightning II and the F-35A Joint Strike Fighter — arrived at the Yelahanka Air Force Station on the outskirts of Bengaluru after their respective journeys from Utah and Alaska air force bases in the US.

This is the first time an F-35 aircraft from the US Air Force has landed in India, according to two Indian military officials.

The F-35’s engine has a single-stage high-pressure turbine, a two-stage low-pressure turbine, an annular combustor, a single-stage high-pressure turbine, and a three-stage fan that together provide 43,000 pounds of thrust.

In addition to the two F-35s, an F-16 Fighting Falcon duo from the US Air Force will conduct daily aerial demonstrations to showcase the capability of one of the force’s leading fighter jets.

The F/A-18E and F/A-18F Super Hornet, which are the US Navy’s most advanced frontline carrier-based multirole strike fighter aircraft, were also a part of the US exhibits.

“After a journey from Hill Air Force Base in Utah, United States, the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team will showcase to the crowds a demo of its unique aerial capabilities. The F-35A Lightning II from Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska will be on static display,” a readout by the US side said.

According to Major General Julian C. Cheater, US Assistant Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force and International Affairs, Aero India is an ideal forum to showcase the most advanced, lethal, and interoperable weapons systems the US has to offer.

“The F-35 represents the leading edge of US fighter technology. Aero India is an ideal forum to showcase the most advanced, capable, lethal, and interoperable weapons systems the US has to offer. This system and others are designed to penetrate and defeat advanced adversary air defences,” he said.

Inputs from PTI Agency

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit