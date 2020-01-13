Anand Mahindra to set aside ₹1 cr to invest in micro-enterprises; Twitterati hail decision

Anand Mahindra on Sunday offered to invest ₹1 crore in promoting micro-entrepreneurs.

Anand Mahindra was praised by netizens after sharing a tweet on promoting micro-entrepreneurship in India.

A Twitter user Nilesh Patel (@BusinessPiers) shared an Outlook video report with Anand Mahindra about a visually-impaired small-time entrepreneur named Vishnu.

“@anandmahindra thought sharing this video with you. He’s Divyang ever since he was 1yr, can’t hear but his skills are powerful. He knows tricks that can make things work alternatively. He’s impressing all of us since I was 1yr. I hope you like it,” said Patel in his tweet.

@anandmahindra⁩ thought sharing this video with you. He’s Divyang ever since he was 1yr, can’t hear but his Skills are powerful. He knows tricks that can make things work alternatively. He’s impressing all of us since I was 1yr. I hope you like it. pic.twitter.com/y8oLUE6hqK — Nilesh Patel (@BusinessPiers) January 5, 2020

Vishnu is a small-time entrepreneur from Surat, Gujarat, who builds electric bikes entirely out of recycled waste.

“I have built six to seven bikes so far. All of them are electric and do not harm the environment. I have been inspired to make the best out of the waste thrown away by people,” Vishnu said in the Outlook video report.

The Mahindra Group Chairman did, in fact, take quite an interest in the video and shared it on his profile, encouraging such initiatives. He also offered to invest in the man’s workshop and other similar ventures to promote such entrepreneurs and give them deserved recognition.

Mahindra retweeted the video with the caption:

Fabulous story. I’ll reach out to him to see if I can invest in upgradations for his workshop. In fact he’s inspired me to personally set aside ₹1 cr as an initial fund to invest in micro entrepreneurs like him in the country. So much talent & innovation waiting for recognition https://t.co/hM46jv264o — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 11, 2020

Twitterati lauded Mahindra’s response with many providing him with suggestions to find similar initiatives. “Thank you for keeping an eye on such entrepreneurs, who, if given some support can become big. Highly appreciated,” said Twitter user (@Mchand7) replying to Mahindra’s tweet.

“How about setting up a fund where aam aadmi (common man) like me could also contribute?” suggested Twitter user (@aphougat).

Karl Mehta, CEO & Co-founder of EdCast, offered to match his investment to show equal support.

“Happy to match your fund for micro-entrepreneurs and help them with Silicon Valley perspective of tech-enabled growth. See you in Davos next week!” tweeted Mehta.

Anand Mahindra, who is quite active on the micro-blogging platform, was recently in the news following the Mahindra Group’s announcement that Anand Mahindra would transition to a non-executive chairman from executive chairman, starting April 2020.