Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates tried out Mahindra Treo electric auto during his visit to India. Gates took to Instagram a video saying that Mahindra Treo has three wheels, zero emissions and makes no noise. The video featured the song ‘Babu Samjho Ishare’ from Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi.
Gates said, “India’s passion for innovation never ceases to amaze. I drove an electric rickshaw, capable of traveling up to 131 km (about 81 miles) and carrying up to 4 people. It is inspiring seeing companies like Mahindra contribute to the decarbonisation of the transportation industry.”
Reacting to the video, Mahindra Group chairman, Anand Mahindra, invited Gates to a three-wheeler EV drag race between them and former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.
In his visit to India, Gates focused on innovative work going on here in health, climate change and other crucial areas. Gates met Mahindra, his classmate at Harvard, and they discussed how they could work together to multiply social impact.
