Anand Mahindra, Mahindra Group Chairman, has shared a video showcasing the technology and architecture of a tunnel built in the Netherlands.

“Skills we must acquire. It is not about labour-saving, but about time-saving. That’s also critical in an emerging economy. Faster infrastructure creation means faster growth & benefits to all,” Mahindra wrote.

The Dutch built a tunnel under a highway in just one weekend! Skills we must acquire. It's not about labour-saving, but about time-saving. That's also critical in emerging economy. Faster infrastructure creation means faster growth & benefits to all. pic.twitter.com/SoU3NEsgpE — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 3, 2023

The tweet has amassed over 3 million views and over 48,000 likes.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted:

Sir if possibly Mahindra will be able to do the same in vehicle service too.... Since last 1.25 year and after spending nearly a lac rupees over this time I am never able to SWITCH OFF my cars engine in mid of my travel. — Mohit Sharma (@MohitSharma7007) March 4, 2023

I'm sure a lot of thought and planning went into this. If we look at the standard Cycle Time of an infrastructure project, we can see that 80% of the time is spent on delays due to waiting time, rework, communication & interdepartmental coordination-lowest hanging fruits 2 pluck! — Abhijit Deshpande (@adeshpande_VCT) March 3, 2023

Wow It's Looking amazing well-planned very quick infrastructure business become something speciality in the world New technology Creation architecture ideas beautiful video — Arvind Raghava (@ArvindRaghava5) March 3, 2023

Mahindra recently met Microsoft CEO Bill Gates and tweeted that their conversation focused on how they could work together to multiply social impact.

