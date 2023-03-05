Anand Mahindra, Mahindra Group Chairman, has shared a video showcasing the technology and architecture of a tunnel built in the Netherlands.
“Skills we must acquire. It is not about labour-saving, but about time-saving. That’s also critical in an emerging economy. Faster infrastructure creation means faster growth & benefits to all,” Mahindra wrote.
The tweet has amassed over 3 million views and over 48,000 likes.
Here’s how Twitterati reacted:
Mahindra recently met Microsoft CEO Bill Gates and tweeted that their conversation focused on how they could work together to multiply social impact.
