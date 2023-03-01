Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates met Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das in Mumbai.

According to a tweet by the RBI Governor, they discussed issues, including financial inclusion, microfinance, payment systems, microfinance, and digital lending.

Bill Gates at RBI office

Here’s what Shaktikanta Das said about meeting Gates:

Had an excellent meeting with @BillGates on financial inclusion, payment systems, microfinance and digital lending, etc. https://t.co/NGNkjhlLFw — Shaktikanta Das (@DasShaktikanta) February 28, 2023

Gates Foundation focuses on health care, digital inclusion, and climate change in India. The entrepreneur has also engaged in large-scale philanthropy activities.

Earlier, Gates tweeted, “India gives me hope for the future. I am excited to visit next week and see the work being done by innovators and entrepreneurs to tackle big challenges like climate change, health, and hunger.”

He stated that the country has limited resources and added, “But it has shown us how the world can still make progress in spite of that constraint.”

Bill Gates then met his classmate at Harvard, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra.

Mahindra shared two images on Twitter and said that their entire conversation was not about IT or any business but how they could work together to multiply social impact. He also received an autographed copy of Gates’s The Road Ahead book.

Bill Gates with Anand Mahindra

Gates retweeted and said that they discussed efforts to increase women’s economic power in India and opportunities to collaborate in the areas of agriculture, digital financial services, and climate.

It was a pleasure to meet with @anandmahindra and discuss our efforts to increase women's economic power in India. We talked about opportunities to collaborate on areas like agriculture, digital financial services, and climate. https://t.co/U3YtYXKsp1 — Bill Gates (@BillGates) February 28, 2023

Bill Gates also met former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar with whom the latter discussed his philanthropic work focusing on children’s healthcare.

Sharing images of their meeting, Sachin said, “It was a wonderful learning opportunity to gain perspectives on philanthropy including children’s healthcare, which our Foundation works on.”

Bill Gates with Sachin Tendulkar

Gates said, “I had a great time learning more about your work in children’s healthcare.”

I had a great time learning more about your work in children's healthcare. I'm optimistic that, working together, we can score a century for progress! https://t.co/JAPnjBQIwk — Bill Gates (@BillGates) February 28, 2023

