Cult.fit centres to reopen in select cities with new safety guidelines

After a long break due to lockdown measures announced by the government following the Covid-19 outbreak, Cult.fit, the fitness centres run by Cure.fit, will be reopening in select cities.

Cult reopened 25 centres in September in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Gurgaon intending to implement safety protocol “Cult CARES” and gauging the response from members and on-ground teams. Having received positive feedback and confidence from members; starting today, Cult.fit will be reopening more centres across Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Gurgaon and Hyderabad and also Fitness First Centres in Delhi-NCR. Existing and new users in these cities can resume or purchase Cult.fit subscriptions and attend fitness classes at the centres.

Cult.fit has also opened up centres in 12 other cities - Vizag, Ahmedabad, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Coimbatore, Indore, Chandigarh, Jammu, Mysore, Ludhiana, Amritsar and Kochi. The centres, which were shut down on March 13th following the government-issued lockdown, will mandatorily follow the strict safety measures to accommodate for public health and safety. The company had over 200 Cult.fit centres pre-Covid.

In May the company had laid off hundreds of its employees, shut down operations in the UAE and small towns across the country in the wake of the business disruption caused by COVID-19 and restrictions across the country. While in lockdown, which necessitated the shut-down of fitness centres, Cure.fit shifted all of its classes online and extended unlimited ‘pause days’ to its members, allowing them to put their paid subscriptions on hold until they could go back to the centres.

The company also extended complimentary Cult.live subscriptions, which was introduced on the Cure.fit app to facilitate live home workouts in similar formats to those at the centres along with exclusive celebrity-guided masterclasses conducted by the likes of Mandira Bedi, Remo D’Souza, Yasmin Karachiwala, PV Sindhu, Mary Kom, Jonty Rhodes, Bret Lee and many others. The live classes will continue virtually even after centres reopen. Members in the cities mentioned may resume their Cult.fit subscriptions and utilise the remaining days in the pack to work out at the centres. While new users can also purchase subscription packs for the centres. However, Cure.fit will also continue to extend ‘pause’ days so that customers can return when they feel comfortable.

Naresh Krishnaswamy, Growth & Marketing Head, Cure.Fit, said “As India unlocks and we ease back into our routines, we also need to remember that the world we are re-entering is not the same anymore. The ‘new normal’ needs a fresh set of rules in the interest of public health and our collective safety. We want people to come back and enjoy working out together at Cult.fit but this also needs to be done responsibly. Hence, the Cult CARES protocol has been constructed keeping our members, employees, and government-issued directives in mind. We will also be opening up more centres in new and existing cities in a phased manner and allow more customers to get back on their fitness journeys.”