Digital experiences key to winning battle for bookings from Indian travellers

Social service starts at school in Shimla
Sarbjeet Singh helps provide food, free, to attendants of patients — through chapati donations by school ...
The standard of digital experience offered by airlines, hotels and travel agents now carries significant influence over the booking decisions of young Indian travellers, with millennials seeking a premium digital experience across all aspects of travel. Studies have shown this propensity for digital technology extends to the entire trip planning process, as well as during travel.
Though travellers are expecting more from travel brands, especially Indian travellers who want and expect travel providers to help them personalise their experience seamlessly, many travel brands are not delivering the deep, authentic and personal connections travellers aspire for.
Indian millennial travellers were one of the world’s most likely (at 84 per cent, above the global average of 71 per cent) to consider it important that an airline offers a good digital experience, for instance, offering online check-in and gate information.
Similarly, these millennials were the world’s most likely to consider the digital experience when booking hotels, like having a room key on their smartphones, with 82 per cent in India considering it important, well above the global average of 58 per cent, according to research by Travelport, which surveyed 23,000 people from 20 countries including 2,000 from India of which 1,526 were millennials (in the age group of 20-39 years).
Additionally, the study showed travellers in India look forward to personalising their travel experience, with 26 per cent of those surveyed willing to provide airlines more of their personal information if it meant receiving personalised offers. This, the study showed, is the second highest in the world (global average of 17 per cent). This trend was highest amongst Indian millennials (at 28 per cent).
India’s business travellers have also demonstrated a strong preference for tech-forward travel solutions. Christopher A Juneau, Senior Vice President, Global Cloud Strategic Programs, SAP Concur, providing travel and expense management services, says while companies continue to try and maximise traveler satisfaction, "the reality is that employees are hungry for more empathy, guidance and better technology as they run into both common frustrations and unique individual concerns."
Aimed at understanding the impact of business travel on individuals, SAP Concur conducted a survey among 500 Indian business travellers and found 73 per cent Indian business travellers book using online travel agencies or sites and over 45 per cent Indian business travellers rated the ability to book a hotel via a mobile app as the most desired service, closely followed by 41 per cent who rated booking air travel as the most desired.
Travellers also want value for money, more control and transparency for personalisation and their pet peeves when booking trips were also related to personalisation.
Travelport's study showed 56 per cent of Indian travellers found it frustrating if they are not able to interface with a human point of contact while exploring a deal, as compared to 42 per cent globally. As Sandeep Dwivedi, Chief Operating Officer, InterGlobe Technology Quotient says the travel ecosystem in India is headed towards a digital-first future.
Sarbjeet Singh helps provide food, free, to attendants of patients — through chapati donations by school ...
Now a micro entrepreneur, Ganeshi Meghwal recounts her struggle with child marriage and violence
A hygiene drive with ‘soap banks’ is helping school children in Bihar stay healthy
Chinese brand will take on established local and Japanese players
Nifty 50 December Futures (12,086)Taking bearish cues from the Asian markets, the Sensex and the Nifty started ...
The rupee, on Thursday, weakened and closed at 71.6 after making an intraday low of 71.67 against the dollar ...
With significant haircuts on the cards, reaching a consensus among various set of lenders of DHFL will be a ...
It does, and it improves investors’ odds of getting higher returns
All eyes are on the fashion industry, not for the latest trends and collections, but for its increasingly ...
Thursday afternoon, the phone rings. It’s the landlord. “Majoola,” he says, “hullo!” He’s unable to say my ...
On November 30, 37 years ago, Michael Jackson’s Thriller was released, which went on to become the bestselling ...
Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’, a treatise on mortality, ageing and the loss of loved ones, is his finest ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...