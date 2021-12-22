India celebrates birth anniversary of Srinivasa Ramanujam

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
December 22 is celebrated as National Mathematics Day every year in India, to mark the birth anniversary of famous mathematician, Srinivasa Ramanujam.
Born in 1887 at Erode, Srinivas Ramanujam belonged to a Tamil Brahmin Iyengar family. He enormously contributed to mathematical analysis. By the age of 13, Ramanujam used to solve trigonometry exercises and developed own theorems.
Ramanujam was not able to complete his pre-university course due to lack of knowledge in other subjects, although he excelled in mathematics.
In 1903, while searching for a permanent job, Ramachandra Rao, a government official, was impressed by Ramanujam’s mathematical skills during an interview. Therefore, Ramachandra Rao helped Ramanujam for his research. Later, Ramanujam managed to become a clerk at Madras Port Trust.
In 1914, Ramanujam travelled to England under Prof. GH Hardy’s insistence, and published more than 20 research papers between 1914 and 1919. He was also awarded a doctorate and was elected the Fellow of Royal Society. Ramanujam then returned to India in 1919, and took his last breath at the age of 32 on April 26, 1920.
In 2012, the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh declared December 22 as National Mathematics Day to honour Ramanujam. ‘The Man Who Knew Infinity’, a movie released in 2015, was based on the mathematician’s biography.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Heavy reliance on cash movement in the organised space, the ever-increasing use of digital cash, and the RBI’s ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
Resolve is a typical Perumal Murugan story that beautifully brings out typical problems faced by rural ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...