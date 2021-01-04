Pongal gift: Theatres in TN allowed full seating

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Tamil Nadu, on Monday, became the first State to allow cinema halls to operate at 100 per cent seating capacity. The announcement came as a big boost to the battered Tamil film industry that has more than 40 films ready for release.
“The move will really help revive Tamil film industry,” Producer and Distributor G Dhananjayan said, adding, “It's a chicken-egg situation. If 100 per cent occupancy is not allowed, big films are not going to come, and if there are no big releases, audiences will not come to theatres.” The government's decision comes close on the heels of a meeting between actor Vijay and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami during which the actor is believed to have urged the government to allow full seating. Vijay’s Master and Silambarasan’s Eeswaran, which are set to hit the screens on January 13, will be early beneficiaries of this move — a Pongal gift, literally.
While the film industry is jubilant, several people took to social media to express their shock as the decision comes at a time when a new ‘more infectious’ strain of coronavirus is spreading across the country. However, virologists allayed such fears. “From 99,000 cases per day during one point, the number of cases has now come down to around 19,000 a day. At some point we have to bring normalcy back. Therefore, if you ask if the decision is justified, to a certain extent ‘yes’,” said former CMC hospital virology head and eminent virologist Dr T Jacob John.
He also added that the probability of a super-spreader event inside a theatre was less. Dr Subramanian Swaminathan, Director, Department of Infectious Diseases & Infection Control at Global Gleneagles Health City, Chennai said increasing the seating capacity is fine as long as theatres ensure usage of masks, which is the single-most powerful intervention in preventing the virus transmission. “We are already flying flights with all seats being taken so how is this going to be different?” Swaminathan asked.
Veteran film exhibitor Abirami Ramanathan said theatres would take care to follow all government SOPs to ensure safety of the audience.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Free medical services offered spice up the scheme
In its efforts to spur economic growth following the Covid-19 pandemic, the RBI announced a sharp 75-basis ...
New Year offers opportunities in equity, debt and gold.But your need to tread with caution
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, they you should get personal accident insurance ...
Zakir Hussain was called the ‘Krishna of Kaliyug’, Vilayat Khan was a good mimic, Ravi Shankar had a stock of ...
The pandemic has brought the curtain down on many businesses. The uncertainty over the future of a ...
Wild vines in the Northeast bear a special kind of pepper that may soon hit the markets
You’ve been tough, but some lessons are best learnt the hard way. A farewell note
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...