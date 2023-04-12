Uber India has launched a new tech-enabled safety feature — audio seatbelt reminder — to encourage riders to wear seat belts in Hyderabad. This will prompt passengers to buckle up their seatbelts at the beginning of their Uber trip.

“We are delighted to bring the Audio Seatbelt Reminder to Hyderabad. We believe this new feature will be an effective way to encourage riders to wear their seat belts, and we are excited to see the positive impact it will have on road safety in Hyderabad,” Sooraj Nair, chief of safety operations, Uber India and South Asia, said in a statement.

How this Uber safety feature will work

According to reports, when an Uber ride is booked, the driver’s phone will play an audio reminder asking passengers to “please use rear seatbelts for safety.” The passenger will also receive an in-app notification.

The Uber app already has some safety features such as a 24*7 safety helpline number and an in-app emergency button. This is the first time the company is piloting the use of human voice and an in-app notification for safety features. The company plans to expand this feature to other cities in the coming months.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit