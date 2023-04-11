UMANG app - the Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance - is a mobile app developed as part of the country’s digital mission to provide easy access to government-related services. Like other services such as eShram, EPFO, Indian Railways services, and DigiLocker, individuals can also apply for a new PAN or request a correction in their PAN card through UMANG.

The list of PAN card-related services available on UMANG includes:

Application for a new PAN card

PAN related queries (ability to track application status)

Locate nearest center

Request for correction or change in PAN card.

How to access

Step 1: Open the UMANG application and log in to your account.

Open the UMANG application and log in to your account. Step 2: Proceed to search ‘PAN’ and select ‘MY PAN (BFSI) appearing under the department section.

To track PAN application status

Steps to track PAN application status

Step 1: Click on the PAN Query section and tap to ‘track your PAN card’.

Click on the PAN Query section and tap to ‘track your PAN card’. Step 2: Enter the application number or PAN number, and click to submit.

UMANG app allows individuals to apply for a new PAN card using eKYC or eSign.

To apply a new PAN

Likewise, individuals can request correction or change in PAN card using eSign or a physical form. Theycan also locate the nearest UTIITSL centers by city or branch on UMANG.

