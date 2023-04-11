UMANG app - the Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance - is a mobile app developed as part of the country’s digital mission to provide easy access to government-related services. Like other services such as eShram, EPFO, Indian Railways services, and DigiLocker, individuals can also apply for a new PAN or request a correction in their PAN card through UMANG.
The list of PAN card-related services available on UMANG includes:
- Application for a new PAN card
- PAN related queries (ability to track application status)
- Locate nearest center
- Request for correction or change in PAN card.
How to access
- Step 1: Open the UMANG application and log in to your account.
- Step 2: Proceed to search ‘PAN’ and select ‘MY PAN (BFSI) appearing under the department section.
To track PAN application status
- Step 1: Click on the PAN Query section and tap to ‘track your PAN card’.
- Step 2: Enter the application number or PAN number, and click to submit.
UMANG app allows individuals to apply for a new PAN card using eKYC or eSign.
Likewise, individuals can request correction or change in PAN card using eSign or a physical form. Theycan also locate the nearest UTIITSL centers by city or branch on UMANG.
