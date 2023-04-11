UMANG app - the Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance - is a mobile app developed as part of the country’s digital mission to provide easy access to government-related services. Like other services such as eShram, EPFO, Indian Railways services, and DigiLocker, individuals can also apply for a new PAN or request a correction in their PAN card through UMANG.

The list of PAN card-related services available on UMANG includes:

List of services

  • Application for a new PAN card
  • PAN related queries (ability to track application status)
  • Locate nearest center
  • Request for correction or change in PAN card.

How to access
  • Step 1: Open the UMANG application and log in to your account.
  • Step 2: Proceed to search ‘PAN’ and select ‘MY PAN (BFSI) appearing under the department section.
To track PAN application status
Steps to track PAN application status

  • Step 1: Click on the PAN Query section and tap to ‘track your PAN card’.
  • Step 2: Enter the application number or PAN number, and click to submit.

UMANG app allows individuals to apply for a new PAN card using eKYC or eSign.

To apply a new PAN

Likewise, individuals can request correction or change in PAN card using eSign or a physical form. Theycan also locate the nearest UTIITSL centers by city or branch on UMANG.

