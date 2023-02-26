Uber has redesigned its app and has introduced a slew of new features.

Revamped Uber app

“We are introducing the redesigned Uber app to help our users more effortlessly navigate to ensure each rider sees an app designed for their specific needs, with their frequented routes and preferred products showing right at the top,” Nitish Bhushan, Director of Central Operations, Uber India and South Asia, said.

Also read: How to file UPI app-based complaints with NPCI

The company has revamped the homescreen of the application, which features a new ‘services’ tab and ‘activity hub.’

The services head will showcase all product offerings available to riders in the city, including rentals, and reserves. The activity hub will track the past and upcoming rides of the user.

It has also launched a ‘live activities’ feature on the lock screen for users to track their trip status without opening the app.

Uber’s Live activities feature

The company confirmed that the feature is available on iOS and will soon be rolled out on Android.

Also read: What is e-Shram?

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit