Vizag gas leak: Committee faults LG Polymers for negligence

The High Power Committee (HPC) which probed the May 7 LG Polymers gas leak case in Vizag has found fault with the company for slackness in management resulting in the tragedy.

The committee, headed by Neerab Kumar Prasad, submitted a 4,000 page report to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday, wherein it went into the technical and other details and summarised that there was slackness on part of the company for the incident.

The Chief Minister wanted the report be placed on public domain in policy of the transparent governance.

The Committee Chairman said that there was slackness on part of the company with regard to safety measures and there were no proper preventive mechanism to avert such incidents and the warning siren facility was also not in order. Non-adherence of safety protocols, lack of timely emergency response measures, the adverse impacts and negligence were found and suggestions were provided.

The Chief Minister said that report will serve as guidelines on how to avert mishaps and if necessary we will make necessary amendments to the existing laws to this effect. The Committee in its report has mentioned at 36 places about how the alarm system did not function.

Based on the report, it felt the industries should be classified into green and white and should be relocated far from residential colonies so that people should not suffer.