Vizag gas leak: LG Corp team from Seoul arrives for probe

An eight-member technical team from LG Corporation in Seoul has reached LG Polymers Pvt Ltd’s (LGPI) plant in Visakhapatanam.

“The team will work closely on-ground along with the concerned authorities to resolve the situation and assist with real-time remedial and rehabilitation measures,” the company said in a release on Wednesday.

A styrene gas leak from LGPI’s plant at RR Venkatapuram, Visakhapatnam, on May 7 had left 12 dead and over 1,000 hospitalised.

The technical team, led by the president of LG’s petrochemcials company, and comprising experts from production, environment and safety areas, aims to investigate the cause of the accident and promptly support responsible rehabilitation, which is the main objective of the task force, the company said.

The team will also meet the victims and affected families to explain support measures in detail, and hold discussions with State government officials.

Protest

Meanwhile, some of the victims who have been receiving treatment at King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam have protested and refused to be discharged, citing health issues. A few residents of five villages in and around the LGPI plant also demanded long-term healthcare facilities instead of a one-time compensation, claiming that the affect of the styrene gas was still being felt in the villages.

A CSIR expert team, which studied the impact of the leak on the villages, has advised residents to refrain from using water, vegetables and milk from that region till further reports.