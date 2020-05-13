Vizag gas leak: LG Corp team from Seoul arrives for probe

A crushing blow for airports
The air-transport ecosystem, a key driver of economies worldwide, is floundering
An eight-member technical team from LG Corporation in Seoul has reached LG Polymers Pvt Ltd’s (LGPI) plant in Visakhapatanam.
“The team will work closely on-ground along with the concerned authorities to resolve the situation and assist with real-time remedial and rehabilitation measures,” the company said in a release on Wednesday.
A styrene gas leak from LGPI’s plant at RR Venkatapuram, Visakhapatnam, on May 7 had left 12 dead and over 1,000 hospitalised.
The technical team, led by the president of LG’s petrochemcials company, and comprising experts from production, environment and safety areas, aims to investigate the cause of the accident and promptly support responsible rehabilitation, which is the main objective of the task force, the company said.
The team will also meet the victims and affected families to explain support measures in detail, and hold discussions with State government officials.
Meanwhile, some of the victims who have been receiving treatment at King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam have protested and refused to be discharged, citing health issues. A few residents of five villages in and around the LGPI plant also demanded long-term healthcare facilities instead of a one-time compensation, claiming that the affect of the styrene gas was still being felt in the villages.
A CSIR expert team, which studied the impact of the leak on the villages, has advised residents to refrain from using water, vegetables and milk from that region till further reports.
The air-transport ecosystem, a key driver of economies worldwide, is floundering
This photography-first mid-range handset aims to take on the challenge of low-light images with six lenses
IIM-B survey shows they are using the time to strategise, identify weaknesses and explore opportunities
Niveshi has built an automated intra-day quant trading platform that promises consistent returns
Increased consumption demand, new export opportunities should augur well for sugar stocks
Many say opportunity and uncertainty come together in the stock market. Look closer and you also might find an ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Vedanta at current levels. The stock jumped 12 ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...