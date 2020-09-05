World

Goldman Sachs joins Ant’s up to $30 bln IPO banking syndicate: Sources

Reuters HONG KONG | Updated on September 05, 2020 Published on September 05, 2020

Goldman Sachs logo   -  AP

Goldman Sachs has joined the growing list of investment banks working on Chinese financial technology firm Ant Group's initial public offering of up to $30 billion, as a joint lead manager on the Hong Kong leg, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Ant, backed by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group , plans to do a simultaneous listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai, in what sources have said could be the world's largest IPO and come as soon as October.

A spokesman for Goldman Sachs declined to comment on the appointment. Ant also declined to comment.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 05, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.