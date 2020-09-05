Goldman Sachs joins Ant’s up to $30 bln IPO banking syndicate: Sources

Goldman Sachs has joined the growing list of investment banks working on Chinese financial technology firm Ant Group's initial public offering of up to $30 billion, as a joint lead manager on the Hong Kong leg, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Ant, backed by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group , plans to do a simultaneous listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai, in what sources have said could be the world's largest IPO and come as soon as October.

A spokesman for Goldman Sachs declined to comment on the appointment. Ant also declined to comment.