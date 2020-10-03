Trump moved to military hospital; gets experimental treatment for Covid-19

United States President Donald Trump was moved to a military hospital on Friday after the President and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany shared an update from White House physician Sean Conley that the President had been moved to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre for “further monitoring”.

According to a letter by Conley as shared by McEnany on Twitter, Remdesivir therapy has been initiated for Trump with the first dose already completed.

Previously, Conley had issued an update stating that the President had received “a single 8-gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail”, as a “precautionary measure”.

Regeneron has confirmed the news.

“REGN-COV2 is an investigational Covid-19 therapy, which was provided in response to an Individual Patient Investigational New Drug (IND) application (commonly known as ‘compassionate use’ request) from the President’s physicians,” Regeneron said in an official release.

Trump, who is reportedly having ‘mild’ symptoms of Covid-19 also shared an 18-second video on Twitter recorded previously inside the White House. “I think I’m doing very well,” he said in the video, adding that the First Lady was also “doing very well”.

“First Lady Melania Trump remains well with only a mild cough and headache, and the remainder of the First Family are well and tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 today,” Conley had said in a previous update.