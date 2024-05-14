Trading and investment done by women in India has steadily increased, according to data from the FYERS platform. Close to 1 lakh women, who constitute 20% of all turnover on its platform, indicateg the following trends. Maharashtra and South India dominate by making up almost half the total market. Majority of the trading has been done by women between the ages of 26-55, thus, dispelling the notion that most trading is done by college students with their pocket money. Most of the portfolios are less than Rs. 1 lakh, while there has been consistent growth across equity, derivatives and MCX.

Compiled by Arunachalam Vaidyanathan