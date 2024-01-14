India’s grave air quality crisis ranks it among the world’s most polluted nations, with 14 cities facing alarming AQII levels. Studies reveal a grim reality — on average, Indian life expectancy could drop by 5.3 years, with Delhi alone facing a shocking 12-year decline. Even more alarming is that air pollution has overtaken unsafe water and unhygienic conditions to become the second major cause of illness.

India’s air quality crisis isn’t just about statistics; it’s a public health catastrophe. Over two million annual deaths are attributed to pollutants like PM2.5, NO2, SO2, and O3, all directly linked to respiratory, cardiovascular, and neurological issues. These pollutants elevate the risks of asthma, lung cancer, heart attacks, strokes, and premature deaths.

Globally, air pollution results in seven million premature deaths, disproportionately affecting cities like Delhi and Mumbai, compelling 60 per cent of residents in these cities to consider relocation due to poor air quality. During winters, the problem escalates, causing respiratory ailments in nearly 40 per cent of the population, with children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions bearing the brunt.

Impact on productivity, economy

Beyond the health effects, air pollution significantly impairs the ability to function effectively, affecting everyone from farmers to office workers. Research confirms that breathing polluted air lowers test scores, impairs decision-making, and inflicts long-term damage, especially on children. The detriment to children’s education directly translates into reduced productivity due to illness, increased absenteeism, and a decline in overall work efficiency.

The economic impact of India’s poor air quality is substantial, affecting labour productivity, consumer activities, and resulting in premature deaths. Studies reveal that Indian businesses endure an annual cost of approximately $95 billion, equivalent to around 3 per cent of the country’s GDP. In 2019, air pollution accounted for 18 per cent of deaths and led to 3.8 million lost workdays. Shockingly, infants less than one year old bore 34 per cetn of the economic impact resulting from premature deaths. Pollutants like sulphur dioxide cause 5-12 per cent losses in crop yields, affecting various sectors and stifling the nation’s economic growth.

This pervasive issue cuts across industries, inflates healthcare expenses, and reduces life expectancy, posing long-term challenges to economic progress. Addressing this requires coordinated efforts from businesses and policymakers. Advocating for cleaner air is crucial, not only for saving lives, but also for ensuring a resilient economy and a brighter future for India.

Adopting clean alternatives

Transportation emissions from fossil fuels release harmful compounds into the environment, wreaking havoc on health and contributing to climate change. This problem is particularly acute in India’s cities, where vehicles are a major contributor to air pollution. Globally, cars and trucks account for 80 per cent of carbon emissions, releasing harmful substances into the air.

Addressing this crisis demands a holistic approach. Scaling up the use of technologies like solar and wind power, along with embracing electric vehicles (EVs), is pivotal to reducing harmful emissions and combating air pollution. India should also prioritise the implementation of energy-efficient technologies in industries and households to curtail energy consumption. Promoting green building practices can further reduce energy usage in the construction sector. Additionally, improving public transportation systems can help reduce the number of vehicles on the road, mitigating pollution. Effective waste management and recycling techniques can minimise air pollution resulting from open burning.

Across the globe, countries are acknowledging the necessity of transitioning to clean energy sources. China, for instance, has emerged as a global leader in renewable energy adoption, investing significantly in wind and solar power. Several African nations are also making strids in renewable energy adoption to enhance electricity access and reduce emissions. The European Union has set ambitious targets for slashing emissions and boosting renewable energy use, while the US boasts a growing EV market and a commitment to emissions reduction. Nordic countries like Denmark and Norway are trailblazers in wind energy and EV adoption.

The Government of India is likewise taking commendable steps to promote EV adoption by reducing taxes, offering incentives, and investing in a robust charging infrastructure, making the switch even more appealing. According to the 2023 Climate Report, only EVs and their surging sales are on track to meet 2030 targets among 42 tracked actions, underscoring their indispensable role in emissions reduction. The success demonstrates that incentives and policies effectively drive this transformative change.

Cleaner technologies, coupled with initiatives like carpooling and tree planting, empower individuals to contribute to a cleaner environment and combat air pollution. It’s a collective endeavour towards a sustainable and healthier life for all.

The writer is Advisor, Public Health Administration National Health Systems Resource Centre, Ministry of Health and Family Resources, Government of India. Views are personal