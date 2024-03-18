Electoral bond scheme

This refers to ‘Electoral bonds: Elusive quest for ideal solution’ (March 18). It highlights the shortcomings of the electoral bond system introduced to combat corruption in political funding. Concerns arise over corporations donating amounts exceeding their reported profits after tax, casting doubt on the legitimacy of such contributions. Scrutiny of financial records is essential to ensure reported net profits account for electoral bond purchases. Additionally, donations from parties under investigation by authorities raise further concerns.

The electoral bond scheme, touted to enhance transparency, paradoxically conceals more than it reveals. It is imperative for stakeholders to address these loopholes and institute reforms that truly promote accountability and transparency in political funding.

Srinivasan Velamur

Chennai

Clarity in funding

Highly skewed fund flow into electoral coffers of political entities may well result in subversion of the choice of the people, negating the essence of “free and fair” elections. Umpteen recommendations on state funding of elections to do away with influence of money power, lie unattended. Towards ensuring entry of candidates of ability and probity in public life, there’s need for earnest vetting at the party level and by the EC. Essentially these will go to determine the subsequent quality of governance.

R Narayanan

Navi Mumbai

Digital markets

This refers to ‘Digital leveller’ (March 18). The Digital Competition Act (DCA) is crucial in addressing the challenges posed by the digitalisation of markets in India. The proposed DCA can offer a more proactive regulatory approach, focusing on preventing the concentration of market power before it occurs, rather than reacting after abuse has taken place. This shift is essential due to the unique dynamics of digital markets, driven by network effects and rapid skewing towards dominant players. While the law may not always keep pace with evolving digital market dynamics, the DCA can provide much-needed reforms to ensure fair competition while fostering innovation without monopolistic tendencies.

Amarjeet Kumar

Hazaribagh, Jharkhand

Gig workers

This refers to ‘Women gig workers: On the road to financial security’ (March 18). Ever since the pandemic hit our country, the number of gig workers have increased manifold and it is heartening to learn that women constitute 15 per cent of the total workforce. But we all know that gig workers are not looked after well by their employees. It is important that aggregators are more accommodative towards their needs, and this would would bridge the huge gulf of gender disparity and create a win-win situation for all.

Bal Govind

Noida