Letters to the Editor

A loss to the corporate world

The untimely demise of Cyrus Mistry is as much a loss to the Parsi community as it is to the Indian corporate world.

With his academic credentials, Cyrus could juxtapose a reputation for sincerity and straightforwardness to painstakingly mould the fortunes of the Shapoorji Pallonji group with sagacity. And in rectitude, he could be seen to touch a higher scale than even that of the Tatas.

R Narayanan

Navi Mumbai

Upholding Tata group’s interest

It is indeed a massive blow to the Mistry family, which lost Cyrus’s father Pallonji Mistry a few months back. Cyrus Mistry may have been ousted from the post of chairman after a long legal battle with the Tatas, but he ensured that the Tata group remained on the growth path during his stint.

And post his ouster from the Tatas, he was the key person responsible for the revival of the Shapoorji Pallonji group.

Bal Govind

Noida

Towards self-reliance in Defence

The commissioning of indigenously designed and built INS Vikrant aircraft carrier by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a momentous development in India’s journey towards a self-reliant nation in defence.

While it is heartening that INS Vikrant has enabled the country join a small group, which include the US, the UK , France, China and Russia, that have the capability to build and design carriers, the fact that critical technology has been imported reflect the distance India needs to cover to shed its reliance on foreign technology.

At a time when China has been increasingly flexing its military muscles in the Indo-Pacific and Indian Ocean regions, INS Vikrant would help the country assert its well-articulated maritime policy of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan, TN

Banks as growth drivers

This refers to ‘Snapshot on Indian banking’ (September 5). The roles played by the financial sector and the banking system in India’s economic growth have not received the recognition they deserve. From the All India Rural Credit Survey to the current coordinated efforts by the government and the RBI to maintain the resilience of the Indian financial sector, irrespective of whether the players and stakeholders are legally part of the banking system, need to be understood in the right spirit.

India’s central bank has played its role in building a strong institutional system and as a provider of credit. It is never easy for the RBI to play the development role assigned to it without compromising on its core central banking functions.

MG Warrier

Mumbai

Monsoon vagaries

Apropos ‘Come September’ (September 5), even though India received 6 per cent excess rainfall this monsoon, some of the north-eastern States are parched, affecting thereby the cultivation of key crops.

Monsoon vagaries lead to drought in some areas and floods in other areas. The altered monsoon behaviour force farmers to make changes in their cropping pattern at short intervals.

The government must have both flood and drought management solutions, with dynamic changes in irrigation policies so as to overcome the effect of the vagaries of the monsoon.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi, TN

Scaling up growth

This is with reference ‘Is there room for optimism on GDP front? (September 5). One of the main reasons for the underdevelopment of our economy is the failure to sufficiently invest in infrastructure. The government should push through all infrastructure projects which are in a semi-complete state or which are in the pipeline.

Another cause for poor growth is that most of our economic decisions are taken keeping an eye on elections. Hence hundreds of crores of rupees are spent on subsidies and freebies instead of on building roads, improving health facilities, etc.

Also, it is unfortunate that India imports various minerals even when these are available domestically. Erratic supply of electricity is a major problem facing many industrial units. This should be addressed by the government.

Veena Shenoy

Thane