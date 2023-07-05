BJP in 2024 poll mode

This refers to well timed Editorial ‘BJP’s moves in Maharashtra reflect its maximalist mood for 2024’ (July 5).

The latest developments do underscore BJP’s maximalist approach, as the 2024 general elections draw near. It is a prelude to rebuild alliances across States. .

While its latest move could be aimed at weakening the prime movers of the Opposition coalition, like the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) strongman Sharad Pawar, whose key loyalists and MLAs have joined the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra.

As rightly observed by the Editorial, though the BJP has consolidated its position in Uttar Pradesh, but uncertainty plagues two other important States – Bihar and Maharashtra. However, the BJP should also be wary of the main opposition political parties, who are coming together and crafting a gameplan to ‘dethrone’ the PM Modi during 2024 general elections.

Vinayak G

New Delhi

A cohesive Opposition?

Apropos, ‘Maha gameplan’, (July 5). It is indeed difficult to believe that Sharad Pawar was not aware of the behind-the-scenes moves of his nephew Ajit Pawar.

However, the BJP’s ability to lure influential leaders from Opposition parties demonstrates a lack of cohesion and strategic planning within the Opposition ranks. This disarray not only diminishes the Opposition’s ability to effectively hold the government accountable but also raises doubts regarding their credibility and commitment to addressing the needs and concerns of the people.

The erosion of Opposition unity in Maharashtra serves as a warning sign, highlighting the urgent need for a cohesive, principled, and resilient Opposition to ensure a healthy democracy and to safeguard the interests of the citizens.

N Sadhasiva Reddy

Washington DC

Write-offs and pvt banks

Banks tend to concentrate more on new business instead of maintaining the NPA account.

But borrowers whose loans have turned bad have no options to obtain loans form banks or FIs due to their poor CIBIL score.

The write-off accounts still live on the bank’s balance sheet. The borrower and guarantors only have the option to close the write-off completely.

Jeyabalaji Chellachamy

Virudhunagar (TN)

For financial inclusion

With reference to the news report, “Banking on ATMs, Many still use cash from ATMs for their needs”, (July 5). Financial inclusion is defined as the availability and equality of opportunities to access financial services. It is supposed to ensure that financial services from formal sources reach every household in India. However, half of India’s population remains unbanked.

The RBI should take concerted efforts to increase banking penetration.

The reasons identified for slow progress of financial inclusion are mainly technological.

The technological issues like frequent machine breakdowns, problems with connectivity, lack of uniform application of technology across banks hampers the seamless flow of services to customers.

To make financial inclusion a success, the government would need to look at out-of-the box ideas.

P Sundara Pandian

Virudhunagar (TN)