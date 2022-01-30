Investors must stay away from cryptos for now

Pratip Kar

The brave new world of bitcoins and cryptocurrencies is strange, confusing, defies common sense and logic, but is hard to escape.

While Bitcoins may have got the geeks and the young excited, what about the economists? Nouriel Roubini, appearing before a US Senate Committee on Banking in October 2018, called Bitcoin “the mother or father of all scams and bubbles” and blockchain, the most “over-hyped — and least useful — technology in human history.” Nobel Laureate Paul Krugman has said the worth of Cryptos depends on what people decide; if people decided it is worthless, as there is no backstop, whole thing can drop to zero.

US Federal Reserve’s Chairman, Jeremy Powell views these as “really speculative assets.” Despite such strong views, going by the media reports and the websites of Cryptos and the broadcast of the Crypto exchanges globally, one would tend to believe that Cryptos have created a global mania.

Keeping aside these antithetical views, let’s take a look at some hard facts.

A few hard facts

Cryptos are not tangible assets like gold, silver, metals, and though called currencies, these are not fiat currencies like the rupee, pound, dollar. These are complicated computer codes, or hashing algorithms, which are beyond the comprehension of lay persons. To accept these as currencies requires a paradigm shift in our thinking;

They are not legal tenders, guaranteed or value underwritten by a Central Bank, or the State. So unlike the fiat currencies, Cryptos have no backstops. These are a sort of community currency; its value depends on what the community says.

Cryptos are not issued by any central bank. Cryptos, come into existence through a highly energy intensive process called mining, which requires an enormous network of large number of high end computers forming the blockchain.

No government, central bank, or regulatory body in any country, regulates these. Regulators are only providing broad hints of their intent to enforce regulations; no country except China has banned it. India has been trying to bring a law but has postponed it for the second time. The absence of a regulator may make dabbling in cryptos exciting; but it is giving rise to cunning businesses attempting to piggyback the crypto boom.

They are exposed to scams. For example a digital currency based on the Netflix series “Squid Game” soared in value before collapsing dramatically in a few weeks as its promoters quickly pulled out their funds, causing a loss of several million dollars to investors. It was shut down by US SEC.

Cryptos are traded on exchanges which are at best trading platforms, and unlike stock exchanges have no trade guarantee mechanisms or risk containment measures; this exacerbates the inherent riskiness of investments;

They are inherently volatile with no economically or financially sound explanations for the frenzied volatility.

An agnostic prognosis

The level of usage of a currency determines the confidence people have in the currency. For example the US dollar, can be spent almost anywhere in the world. Despite the surrounding hype, the cryptos are nowhere even close to wide acceptance.

Though Satoshi Nakamoto had envisioned cryptos to be above the trust and support of traditional institutions like banks, and the US Fed, the behaviour of crypto prices and the sell off in the past few days before and after the Fed’s monetary policy announcement, only shows that it would be ridiculous to expect cryptos to remain insulated from traditional policies which influence financial markets.

As cryptos are risky assets, higher interest rates across the yield curve make risk assets like cryptos relatively less attractive against higher risk-free returns in new bond positions. This is amply demonstrated by the crypto prices after the US Fed announced that possibility of rate hike in March 2022.

Sudden speculative frenzy may be sparked off by deliberately designed statements on Cryptos by some idiosyncratic super billionaires.

Statements by regulators in the US and other developed countries on fresh thrust towards regulation will have an impact on crypto prices. Also banning cryptos is unlikely to be exercised in any major market.

Interest of mainstream companies is expected to remain tepid, though there will be continuous misleading statements and hyped talks from crypto exchanges. Wait till large companies actually invest.

The power generation infrastructure for mining cryptos and blockchain consumes enormous amount of energy. Despite the glib talk and Environment and Social Governance (ESG) messaging by the Bitcoin mining companies, conscientious investors may be constrained from supporting cryptos.

A catastrophic security breach of the blockchain protocol undermining the confidence in the technology, may wipe out all the data in Crypto wallets.

Bitcoin market is reportedly highly centralised. According to Scott Galloway (@profgalloway) “top 2% of accounts own 95 per cent of the $800 billion supply of Bitcoin and 0.1% of Bitcoin miners are responsible for half of all the mining output.”

The best strategy for investors would be not to chase ephemeral gains from a fictitious asset which has no basis in the real world.

The writer is a former Executive Director of SEBI