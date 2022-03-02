What Jamsetji Tata’s pioneering Ed-‘Tech’ revolution of 1892 teaches us today

Today, India is in the throes of another Ed-Tech revolution enabled by the consumer internet. In 1892 however, Jamsetji Tata knew that a different type of ‘Tech’ was the need of the hour. With a lack of world-class ‘Tech’nical education, India’s socio-economic progress would fail.

On this visionary nation builder’s 183rd birth anniversary, it is worthwhile to understand what his innovative scheme, which supported talented individuals to be qualified across the varied fields of engineering, law, and medicine, can teach us today. What made this vitally important contribution incredibly significant was the pitiful state of India’s people.

Medical care

With a staggering rate of infant mortality (nearly 60 per cent of the children born would die), India’s future generations were being wiped out before they could grow into productive citizens. Puzzlingly, this was not because modern medical care was absent — it wasn’t. What Jamsetji Tata noticed was quite different. He realised that women would avoid the discomfort of going to male doctors even at enormous cost to their health.

Perhaps it was for this reason that the first recruit he awarded the scholarship to was Freany Cama to study ‘Midwifery and diseases of women and children’. He then chose to ignore the majority quota reserved for Parsi women and signed an agreement to sponsor Krishnabai Kelavkar who would be trained in Dublin.

In its essence, the agreement between the founder of the Tata Group, Jamsetji Tata, and Krishnabai Kelavkar is a simple understanding between two people. A pact between a peerless pioneer and a passionate professional. A simple symbol of the foundation laid to elevate an entire nation to modernity.

Kelavkar’s family circumstances were fragile. Despite this, she become one of the first women at Fergusson College and graduated at the top of her class. Not content with simply educating herself, she later advocated to remove the caste system, encouraged female education, and worked to abolish child marriage.

Humane touch

Like the icon whose endowment granted her a superior technical education, she demonstrated a humane touch. While practising at the Albert Edward Memorial Hospital for Women and Children in Kolhapur, the lady who would become Dr Krishnabai Kelavkar drew admiration for her ‘sweet smile and her gentle treatment of the patient’.

Ultimately, the Kelavkar Medical Centre set up by her would be operated until her death in 1969. Today, India’s infant mortality is at around 5 per cent of its pre-Independence peak. This would have been even harder to achieve without what the JN Tata scholarships made possible.

Lessons from the decisions

What might we infer from Jamsetji Tata’s decisions? What can it teach us in an age where nurturing talent is once again an urgent priority? First, that human factors are as important as numerical factors. Tata knew that though doctors were available, it was an unspoken discomfort that drove women away from medical care.

Second, that true talent should not be suppressed. And last, but not the least, that defining a larger purpose for oneself is the very essence of greatness that each of us can attempt to grasp.

JN Tata’s own purpose skillfully combined the desire to modernise India with a finer understanding of the human condition. Jamsetji said, “I can afford to give but I prefer to lend”. Each scholar would return the assistance to enable the next person to benefit. Not only did this motivate them, it also preserved their self-esteem because it never felt like ‘charity’.

Let’s take a moment to think about the people that emerged from this powerful idea: Raja Ramanna, a former Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission of India, Subra Suresh, past President of the Carnegie Mellon University, US, KR Narayanan, the former President of India, and Mashelkar, who became Director-General of CSIR. These are only some of the brightest stars in an ever expanding constellation of over 5,500 eminent individuals. Each acting as a ‘force multiplier’ for humankind’s progress.

This growing number captures the impact of the Endowment. But it doesn’t quite convey the transformation in each individual and the lives they touch.

Community’s betterment

Today, when many people are disenchanted with work-life and seek to find greater meaning, Jamsetji’s life brilliantly illuminates an effective path to finding one’s own purpose. His ability to think of the community’s betterment as his guiding light meant that his highest purpose lay in helping people like Dr Krishnabai, and many others, find theirs.

Kelavkar’s endeavours in neo-natal care helped families ensure their infants became flourishing members of their communities. In helping others achieve their potential we too have the opportunity to be a ‘force multiplier’ for progress. Jamsetji Tata certainly achieved that when his pioneering Ed’Tech’ revolution helped give birth to the dreams of generations of illustrious Indians.

