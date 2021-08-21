A high-risk, high-return strategy to profit from Havells India stock

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The outlook for the stock of Havells India (₹1,236.30) remains positive. The stock finds an immediate support at ₹1,223 and a major one ₹1,201. A close below the latter could trigger a minor fall in the stock. As long as, Havells India remains above ₹1,047, the bullish trend will remain intact. However, we expect the stock to move in a narrow range before taking a clear direction.
F&O pointers: Havells India has witnessed a healthy rollover of 16 per cent to next series, so far. Most of the rollover is on the long side. Havells September futures closed in premium at ₹1,239.45 against the spot price of ₹1,236.30 while the Havells August futures ended in discount at ₹1,234.10. Option trading in August series indicates that the stock is likely to move in ₹1,160-1,260 range.
Strategy: Traders could consider a short strangle on Havells India. As this strategy is very risky, it is only for traders who fully understand risks involved.
The strategy can be initiated by selling the ₹1320-call and ₹1160-strike put, which have closed at ₹3.65 and ₹3.60. That means, this strategy will make an inflow of ₹7.25/contract or ₹3,625 (lot size: 500 shares), which will be the maximum profit. However, loss can be high if the stock swings wildly in one direction. A close below ₹1,152.75 or above ₹1327.25 will start hurting the position.
Follow-up: SBI declined sharply last week. However, hold the positions as mentioned with stop loss.
Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis and F&O positions. There is a risk of loss in trading.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
Priya Sarukkai Chabria’s Sing of Life crafts a novel way to approach the Nobel Laureate’s Gitanjali
A nostalgic look at the vintage Vageeswari camera invented in Alappuzha — back in focus as it is spotlighted ...
Pandit Ravi Shankar and George Harrison pulled off a coup of sorts when they managed to get Bob Dylan, Eric ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...